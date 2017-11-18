New Riegel man dies in crash

Nov 18th, 2017
A New Riegel man died Friday morning after his vehicle crashed into several parked vehicles just outside Tiffin.
Dennis Rosier, 63, died at Mercy Health-Tiffin Hospital Friday following a crash at around 9 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 224 and Ohio 18.
Rosier was driving a white Ford 4×4 F350 pickup truck when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into several U-haul trucks parked at Rock Run Bulk Foods.
State Highway Patrol Trooper Don Pratt said the preliminary investigation indicates the Ford was pulling a trailer that was carrying a commercial ice maker when it made a right turn from Market Street onto Ohio 18.
The trailer flipped and the Ford crashed into five U-haul trailers and one extra large U-haul truck.
Pratt said at the scene it was believed Rosier had a pre-existing medical condition involving his heart and that could be a contributing factor to the accident.
Columbia Gas of Ohio also responded to the scene where the crash caused a gas line to leak.
The accident remains under investigation.
Seneca County EMS honored Rosier, a volunteer with the squad since 1994, with a post on its official Facebook page Friday night.
According to the post, Rosier suffered a serious medical event which caused the accident.
“Dennis was a respected and revered member of our service, a business owner, and an active member in the New Riegel community. He is already missed.”

