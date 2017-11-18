Mayor: Reorganization plan had been in works for weeks prior to firings

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

A reorganization plan that led to the firing of two city employees Monday had been in the works for weeks, Mayor Eric Keckler said Friday.

City Engineer Dan Thornton and Zoning Inspector Sandy Coleman were fired Monday morning when they showed up for work. Later that day, the city released a statement on its official Facebook page informing residents both offices were being reorganized and would be closed until further notice.

While the firings came as a surprise to many, including members of Fostoria City Council, the mayor said discussions about the change had begun long before Thornton and Coleman were let go.

“Neither of the choices were a snap decision,” said Keckler. “Some conversations and planning and the thought of reorganizing has been going on for quite some time, especially over the last month or so.”

Coleman was an at-will employee, meaning there did not have to be a reason for her termination. Thornton was still under contract when he was fired, so he and the administration will likely have to reach some sort of settlement.

Keckler said the motivation behind this plan was more operational than financial, but he declined to comment if the decision to fire Coleman and Thornton was in any way related to their job performance.

“It was just time for us to go in a new direction in both of those departments,” he said. “I have nothing disparaging to say about either one of those individuals.”

Safety Service Director Deb Hellman has been put in charge of all zoning and engineering duties for the time being. The city plans to contract with a third-party engineering firm in the near future to handle day-to-day operations in that office. Zoning will likely remain part of Hellman’s job description for a while.

Despite taking on the duties of city zoning inspector, Hellman’s salary is not expected to increase.

“We’d like to contract with someone at least fairly soon so that we can ensure all questions are answered in a timely manner,” Keckler said. “There are projects that are ongoing and more projects are coming. We’ll contract with an engineering firm to get us through until we’re able to do something permanent.”

As of Friday, it is unclear what implications this reorganization plan will have on the city’s finances. Fostoria has been in fiscal emergency since May 25, 2016.

When asked if hiring an engineering firm would be more financially responsible than paying the salary of a single engineer, Keckler said the cost of an agency’s services would depend on the city’s needs and the time required to fulfill those needs.

The mayor said he intends to seek input from city council during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday night to discuss the best way to move forward.

“I want council to have a voice in what we’re going to do,” he said.

Keckler said he did not notify city council about the firings ahead of time. An email was sent to each member of council on Monday informing them of the plan to reorganize the zoning and engineering departments.

