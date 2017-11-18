FIES garners its 2nd Momentum Award

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

For the second year in a row, Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School has been recognized for good grades on the school’s report card.

It was announced this week that the staff and students earned the Momentum Award, which recognizes schools that have received A’s on every value-added measure included in the 2017 Ohio School Report Card.

The value-added, or progress, category looks at the growth all students are making based on their past performances, according to the Ohio Department of Education. Expected growth by a student group gives the district a C grade while a group that has made more than expected growth earns an A or a B.

“This shows that while our overall percentages on the testing indicators might not show that there’s a lot of success, there is success because we’re growing kids from point A to point B over the course of the year,” Superintendent Andrew Sprang said during Friday evening’s board of education meeting. “We’re proud of the staff and students and all their hard work at that building.”

Schools and districts are eligible for the Momentum Award if they receive straight A’s on all value-added measures on the report card, given they have at least two value-added subgroups of students: gifted, lowest 20 percent in achievement and students with disabilities.

Of the 3,505 schools in Ohio, about 217 received a Momentum Award this year, up from 169 last year. According to the Ohio Department of Education’s website, Elmwood Middle School also received a 2017 Momentum Award.

“I’m very proud of the continued growth the students and staff are making,” FIES Principal Kori Bernal said Friday. “I appreciate all their hard work and dedication to reach this level of growth and I can’t wait to see what they’re able to accomplish in the future.”

Separately, the board heard the concerns of a community member regarding bus behavior from students attending Bridges Community Academy.

Fostoria resident Erica Nye, whose children have ridden the bus, advised there have been many problems on buses transporting students from the Fostoria school district to the public Tiffin school that the bus drivers may not be able to handle on their own.

“There’s spitting, there’s cussing, there’s jumping around in seats and there’s bus drivers losing their minds,” she said, explaining she previously took her concerns to the district’s transportation supervisor.

“You have every right to be upset about that situation,” he said, reassuring Nye the issue was brought to his attention. “A big thing is, students need to have some respect for themselves and everyone else. Unfortunately, it’s a struggle. They need to realize acting like that puts everyone at risk.”

Sprang assured her the issue is being addressed and officials are “working through the disciplinary process.”

Bridges Community Academy students who live in the Fostoria school district are transported to Tiffin by Fostoria City Schools’ buses; however, a recent time study has declared the distance between the schools is more than 30 minutes, which means FCS isn’t required to offer transportation.

“We’re trying to not pull the plug this year because we don’t want to disrupt that educational environment for those students,” Sprang said, adding, “But their behaviors are making it difficult.”

Nye said she didn’t come to complain, rather, she came to help in finding a solution to the behavior problems so that those students still have a reliable way to and from school.

“There are several students (living in) Fostoria who go to Bridges. I want to know what we can do to make this work,” she said, noting she has taken her children off the bus due to recent incidents but hopes to find a way to keep the buses going for students who have no other means of transportation. “I’m here because I care and it’s not just my kids I care about.”

Nye said it was suggested that parent volunteers or school staff also ride the bus to help the bus drivers maintain control of the students; however, Sprang said he was unable to provide an answer Friday as officials were still discussing the matter with the district’s legal and insurance companies on what is allowed.

Also during the meeting, it was announced:

• Parent-teacher conferences are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Conferences will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and 3:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School; 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday and 3:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at FIES: and 4-8 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Riley and Longfellow elementary schools.

Sprang encouraged parents and guardians to take this opportunity to see the progress students are making toward their academic goals.

• The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at FJSHS. Take-out will be available. The event is open to the public.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the resignation of paraprofessional Megan Hossler and bus driver Michelle Bishop; as well as the employment of two custodians and one bus driver.

• Heard the first of a two-part report from Treasurer Sue Lehmann regarding the district’s state funding. The first report focused on FY18 funding formula and its key components. Next month’s report will connect the items to local property valuations and the future of the present funding formula.

• Accepted a $5,000 donation from the Eagles Club for the baseball/softball score boards;

• Accepted a $250 donation from Dr. Richard and Beverly Markoff to the Jack and Carolyn Markoff Endowment Award Fund.

The next FCS Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Dec. 15 in the board room at FJSHS, 1001 Park Ave.

