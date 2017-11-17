MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Public Record

Posted On Fri. Nov 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria
miscellaneous
Thursday:
• A Buckley Street caller requested officers for someone going through vehicles in the area. Officer advised nothing appeared to have been taken from a vehicle.
• Caller reported two suspicious males near railroad tracks on South Main Street. Officer advised the vehicles and buildings checked and they were all secured with no issues.
• Caller reported a low wire on West Center Street. Officer advised he contacted AEP help desk about getting the issue fixed.
• An East Sixth Street resident reported animals got into the trash and the garbage is all over the street and neighborhood. Officer advised the street department was requested for clean-up duties.
• Ohio State Highway Patrol requested a K9 at a location near the intersection of East Lytle and South Poplar streets. Officer advised there was a positive indication made by the K9.
Wednesday:
• Caller reported hearing what sounded like five or six gunshots in the area of West Lytle and South Union streets. Officer advised he was unable to locate.
• Caller requested to speak to an officer about a welfare check of a friend.
• Caller reported a suspicious person hanging around the back of an East Lytle Street business. Officer advised he spoke to both subjects and advised they are now on their way.
fire runs
Thursday:
• Squad requested to the 800 block of Oak Park Drive at 1:40 p.m.
Wednesday:
• EMS requested for a female with possible low blood pressure who fainted at 11:46 p.m.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Vote for Snow Queen 2017

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Ohio News

Jags Tahaun Gipson former Browns Safety

Jag's Gipson fuels locker room before Browns matchup

Posted On16 Nov 2017
Federal public defender David Stebbins, an attorney for condemned Ohio inmate

Ohio calls off execution after failing to find inmate's vein 

Posted On15 Nov 2017
Bengals Running Game - Room for improvement

Bengals' running game is worst in franchise history so far

Posted On15 Nov 2017
Browns Collins on IR

Browns place linebacker Jamie Collins on injured reserve

Posted On14 Nov 2017

Lawsuit seeks to stop work on gas pipeline in Ohio, Michigan

Posted On14 Nov 2017

Local Sports

Off

Area collegians: Rutter makes all-tourney team

COLUMBUS — St. Wendelin graduate Allie Rutter, a Columbus State Community College sophomore, was honored after the Cougars finished fourth
Posted On 16 Nov 2017
Off

Prep Football: Bower, Noblit first-team all-district

Hopewell-Loudon’s Alec Bower and Van Buren’s Clay Noblit earned first-team honors as the Northwest District Media Board selections
Posted On 16 Nov 2017
Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s OHSAA Regional Finals Division I Region 1 AT BEDFORD BEARCAT STADIUM 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (11-1),
Posted On 15 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company