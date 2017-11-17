BRIAN BOHNERT / the Review Times

Organizers giving A Christmas for Every Child

Jon Monk (left), reporter with the WTOL 11 news station in Toledo, interviews Seneca County Toys for Tots Coordinator Gary Pollock and Amber Herbert, organizer of A Christmas for Every Child, Thursday afternoon at the Kmart store on Plaza Drive. Community members can place new, unwrapped toys in boxes set up around town from now through Dec. 10 for the annual A Christmas for Every Child holiday toy drive. The Review Times has partnered with Toys for Tots and assures all toys collected are going to stay in Fostoria. In addition to boxes being set up at Kmart, 620 Plaza Dr., they are also at the following locations: Key Bank, 601 N. Countyline St.; ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, 501 Van Buren St.; Geary Family YMCA, 154 W. Center St.; Superior Credit Union, 1650 N. Countyline St.; and Dr. Steven Geroski DDS, 430 Elm St.; as well as First Federal Bank, the Review Times and any Toys for Tots Box locations. In addition, A Christmas for Every Child has organized two Angel Trees set up at Kmart and ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. The trees are decorated with ornaments filled with wish lists from area children in need. Community members may take an ornament off of the trees and purchase an item from the list. With the ornament attached, the gifts can then be placed in any of the drop off boxes.

