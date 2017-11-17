FPD looking to hire three entry level officers

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

Fostoria Police Division is moving ahead with its plan to put more officers on the streets.

The city is currently accepting applications for qualified candidates interested in filling three entry level police officer positions.

According to the job posting, all applicants must be between 18-32 years old at the time of appointment as a Fostoria police officer.

The city will host a physical agility test for eligible candidates at 9 a.m. Dec. 9 at the Fostoria Memorial Stadium, 402 E. Fremont St. In addition, there will be a written exam and an oral interview.

The written test will be administered through the National Testing Network at www.nationaltestingnetwork.com and the oral interview will be conducted by the Fostoria Civil Service Commission at 9 a.m. Dec. 16.

During a civil service commission meeting Thursday afternoon, officials said the city was compiling two separate eligibility lists for prospective police officers — the standard list for new recruits and a list for seasoned officers who want to move from their current department of employment to Fostoria.

“A lateral transfer is an opportunity for a more seasoned officer who may be interested in coming to Fostoria to do so,” said Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno.

Lateral-entry applicants are exempt from having to take the written exam as they would have already had to complete it for another department in the state. However, they must still participate in the same physical agility exam, background checks and field training as new recruits.

As of Thursday, Loreno said he was unaware of the exact number of prospects who applied for the open officer positions.

“They update every day, but there are applicants on both lists,” he said.

Since talk of adding to FPD’s roster began earlier this year, Loreno has said any hires made would simply be to replace officers he has lost in recent years due to attrition or retirement.

“We’re not adding any new positions,” he said. “These are all replacements for what we’ve lost.”

More officers patrolling city streets also means a reduction in the department’s overtime expenses, which have skyrocketed this year due to low manpower.

“We have immediate needs. We are going to do the best we can to expedite hiring of new officers,” said Loreno. “We’ve had at least three leave, so that’s where we are at this point. Our goal is to reduce our costs by getting these officers in these positions.”

Application packets can be picked up at the office of Mayor Eric Keckler inside the Municipal Building, 213 S. Main St. They can also be downloaded from the city’s website.

Completed applications must be returned to the mayor’s office no later than 4 p.m. Dec. 8.

Fostoria Fire Division is also looking to add to its ranks sooner than later. During Thursday’s meeting, the commission discussed plans to advertise for eligible firefighter candidates wishing to fill the department’s three vacancies.

Interim Fostoria Fire Chief Brian Herbert said he would also be interested in accepting “lateral-entry” applicants because it would create the opportunity for more people to apply.

“I want to open it up to as much as I can to get as many applicants as we can,” said Herbert.

Herbert said recruitment for firefighters is trending downward across the state of Ohio, with much larger departments even having troubles finding candidates.

“Recruitment is down all throughout the state,” he said. “Bowling Green had 20 people show up to their last test. It’s normally 200 to 300 people.”

Loreno said the story is much of the same on the other side of public safety.

“On the law enforcement side, the entire state of Ohio, even departments that are paying double, are having a miserable time getting recruits off the testing list,” said Loreno.

In other business, Safety Service Director Deb Hellman said there are no updates on the city’s search for a permanent fire chief.

Due to the holiday, the next meeting of the Fostoria Civil Service Commission will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 14 in the conference room on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

