Your furry friends can get the flu too

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Flu season is here.

And while keeping yourself healthy is important, area vets ask that you don’t forget about your furry companions.

Reports of dogs contracting the flu have spotted the news already this season in the northwestern Ohio area, including cases in Toledo and Tiffin.

Dr. Timothy Stacy with Tri-County Veterinarian Clinic said he wants to make pet owners aware that the canine flu virus is getting closer to the area in hopes they’ll be proactive in avoiding a similar outbreak locally.

“It has gotten pretty close,” he said, noting he hasn’t seen any cases in town. “We just want to make pet owners aware of what to look for and that there is a vaccine for it.”

The most common symptom of this strain of the canine influenza — also known as H3N2 — is coughing, which Stacy said can be mistaken for kennel cough. Other symptoms of the flu include lethargy, loss of appetite, a runny nose and a fever.

Canines who frequent a groomer, boarding facility, doggie daycare or dog parks are more at risk, according to Stacy.

“Unfortunately, the only way to know is to test for it unless we know a dog is coming from a facility that has had cases, then our suspicion goes up,” he said, noting the virus can be stable in the environment for up to 24 hours. “The bad thing about the flu is a dog could start shedding it before they show signs. They could potentially come in and there could be an exposure that we don’t know about.”

According to the Center for Disease Control, the H3N2 canine influenza virus is an avian flu virus that adapted to infect dogs. It was first detected in dogs in South Korea in 2007 and has since been reported in China and Thailand. It was first detected in the United States in April 2015.

While the virus isn’t deadly, Stacy said it can become deadly if it’s not treated.

“Some dogs can end up with pneumonia, which can be serious,” he said. “Dogs with the flu tend to get pneumonia if it’s not treated. “¦ The big thing is to have them checked out, that way we can better determine if there’s a need to medically treat.”

Care, according to Stacy, is more supportive than medical. Owners should ensure their furry friends are hydrated and are checked out right away if symptoms persist or become worse.

A vaccine is available for the H3N2 strain as well as another strain of dog influenza — H3N8.

The H3N8 virus originated in horses as the equine influenza virus that existed in horses for more than 40 years. In 2004, however, cases of an unknown respiratory illness in dogs were reported in the United States and were determined to be caused by the horse flu. It is now considered a dog-specific H3N8 virus.

Neither strain have been known to transfer to other species, including cats and humans.

Stacy said Tri-County Veterinarian Clinic, 4579 U.S. 23, offers a bivalent vaccine, which builds immunity for both strains of the virus, for $50 total.

The vaccine is a two-shot series administered 2-4 weeks apart. Stacy said canines won’t be fully protected until 10-14 days after the last dose is given and recommends owners who take their pets to high-risk locations should plan ahead.

In addition, he said some facilities are requiring owners to vaccinate their pets before allowing them to stay.

“The big thing for me is that people understand it takes time for your pet to be fully protected,” Stacy said. “We want people to be aware there have been cases in the area and we hope to keep it from coming here.”

For more information about the canine flu or to set up an appointment, contact Stacy at 419-435-7642.

