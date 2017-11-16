Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Wednesday:

• Caller reported a private property crash in the 500 block of Van Buren Street at 2:20 p.m.

Tuesday:

• Caller reported a trash truck struck a sign in the 500 block of East North Street at 3:39 p.m., damaging the sign.

• Caller reported her vehicle was struck in the 600 block of Northview Drive at 7:13 p.m. and the other vehicle fled.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a parking citation at an Oaklawn Avenue location.

• Officer issued a parking citation at a Woodward Avenue location.

• Officer issued a parking citation at a Northview Drive location.

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a speeding citation following a traffic stop near the intersection of North Countyline and West Jackson streets.

thefts

Wednesday:

• A Fairway Lane caller reported his vehicle was gone through and items were taken. Officer advised items were taken but found on the side of the house, dumped on the ground.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• A West Ridge Drive caller reported a bicycle near the garage of the location. Officer advised the bike was taken to the impound.

• Street department supervisor reported a vehicle parked in front of his College Avenue residence with flat tires and an expired registration; advised the vehicle had not been moved for months. Officer advised the tires were marked and he would check back in 48 hours.

• A West Ridge Drive caller reported catching two subjects going through her neighbor’s trash and they are now parked in a nearby driveway. Officer advised the subjects saw some lights in the trash and stopped to look; they were working on another property in the area.

• Subject brought a purse on station found in the parking lot of a North Countyline Street.

Tuesday:

• Subject came on station to report another individual has locked his keys in his vehicle. Officer advised assistance was rendered.

• Caller reported she locked her keys in her vehicle at an H-L Ford Drive location. Officer advised assistance was rendered.

• A West Crocker Street caller reported three suspicious people in the area. Officer advised items were seized for destruction and a juvenile was released to parents.

• A Fairway Lane caller reported someone broke into their home while they were away.

• An Employee of a Van Buren Street location requested officer assistance. Officer advised assistance was rendered.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• Nurse requested EMS to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue at 10:36 a.m. for a female who passed out and was not feeling well.

• Caller requested EMS for her mother who had fallen at a location in the 200 block of West North Street at 11:46 a.m.

Seneca County

Editor’s note: according to a representative with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the department is currently working on fixing a “glitch” in the system preventing reports from being sent to the Review Times.

Comments

