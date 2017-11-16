Fostoria man gets 15 months for shooting charge

A Fostoria man who recently pleaded guilty to a charge connected to a June shooting was sentenced to 15 months in prison Tuesday.

Jerel M. Rhoades, 37, 144 Taft Boulevard, pleaded guilty Oct. 13 to one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, for shooting Durwin Perkins with a handgun near 224 S. Poplar St. back on June 14.

He was initially charged with a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault.

Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Steve Shuff handed down the sentence during a hearing Tuesday afternoon.

According to court records, Rhoades was given credit for 153 days served. In addition, he must forfeit a semi-automatic pistol to Fostoria Police Division.

Rhoades was arrested after Fostoria police officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired in the area at approximately 10:39 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a conscious Perkins, who was then transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and then to a hospital in Toledo.

Police recovered a vehicle suspected to be involved in the incident around the corner from the scene in the 300 block of South Main Street with the keys inside. The vehicle was impounded as evidence.

In a June interview with the Review Times, Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said the shooting occurred after a dispute.

Law enforcement with Seneca and Hancock counties responded to the incident as well as CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) to reroute traffic.

