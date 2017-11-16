Find a way

Posted On Thu. Nov 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

DAVID SIMONIS / for the Review Times
Brad Hurtig, a youth motivational speaker, addresses a group of Fostoria Junior/Senior High School students Wednesday evening. After an accident in high school resulted in the loss of both of his hands, through hard work and determination, Hurtig was able to rejoin his football team. His senior year he lead the team defense, recording 111 tackles and received all-state honors. He has written a book titled “Find a way,” been featured on ESPN, has done a TED Talk and comes highly recommended from other Ohio Safety Councils and the Ohio BWC. Hurtig, along with the Columbus-area band The Stray, also gave a presentation at the school during an assembly earlier on Wednesday morning, which was hosted by the Fostoria Area Safety Council.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Vote for Snow Queen 2017

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Ohio News

Federal public defender David Stebbins, an attorney for condemned Ohio inmate

Ohio calls off execution after failing to find inmate's vein 

Posted On15 Nov 2017
Bengals Running Game - Room for improvement

Bengals' running game is worst in franchise history so far

Posted On15 Nov 2017
Browns Collins on IR

Browns place linebacker Jamie Collins on injured reserve

Posted On14 Nov 2017

Lawsuit seeks to stop work on gas pipeline in Ohio, Michigan

Posted On14 Nov 2017

Ohio transfers sick inmate to death house ahead of execution

Posted On14 Nov 2017

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s OHSAA Regional Finals Division I Region 1 AT BEDFORD BEARCAT STADIUM 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (11-1),
Posted On 15 Nov 2017
Off

Junior high basketball: H-L eighth-graders win

Ried Jury and Ashton Bour scored 14 points apiece to lead Hopewell-Loudon’s eighth-grade boys basketball team to a 52-25 thumping of
Posted On 15 Nov 2017
Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s OHSAA Regional Finals Division I Region 1 AT BEDFORD BEARCAT STADIUM 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (11-1),
Posted On 14 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company