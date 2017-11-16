DAVID SIMONIS / for the Review Times

Brad Hurtig, a youth motivational speaker, addresses a group of Fostoria Junior/Senior High School students Wednesday evening. After an accident in high school resulted in the loss of both of his hands, through hard work and determination, Hurtig was able to rejoin his football team. His senior year he lead the team defense, recording 111 tackles and received all-state honors. He has written a book titled “Find a way,” been featured on ESPN, has done a TED Talk and comes highly recommended from other Ohio Safety Councils and the Ohio BWC. Hurtig, along with the Columbus-area band The Stray, also gave a presentation at the school during an assembly earlier on Wednesday morning, which was hosted by the Fostoria Area Safety Council.