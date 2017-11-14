Two city employees fired

Two city employees were fired Monday morning to prepare for what officials are calling a reorganization of offices.

Zoning Inspector Sandy Coleman and city Engineer Dan Thornton were let go Monday when they showed up for work.

Because they are at-will employees, Coleman said officials didn’t need to have a reasoning for or warning of the contract termination. However, the City of Fostoria Facebook page states the city is “undergoing reorganization in the Zoning and Engineering Offices.”

“We’re looking at how the offices operate and how we can make it better,” Mayor Eric Keckler said Monday. “We’re making changes and moving forward and we thought some changes needed to be made. “¦ We’re just going in a different direction and this was part of the first step, shutting things down for a bit.”

He said he and Safety Service Director Deb Hellman have been discussing the reorganization of the departments internally and decided this time of year was a “better time to make a change” rather than in the spring and summer when those offices are busy.

Coleman, who had worked for the city since 2010, said she “never once had a review or a bad write up” and truly enjoyed her employment.

“I enjoyed the seven years I worked with the city,” she said. “I feel I did a good job. I always tried to have the best interest of the city in every decision I had to make.”

Thornton was unavailable for comment before press time Monday.

Both former city employees were separately escorted from the Municipal Building with their belongings by law enforcement, an act Keckler said is “pretty standard” for any business.

The zoning and engineering offices will remain closed “until further notice,” according to the Facebook post.

Keckler said any assistance or questions in these areas should be directed to Hellman at 419-435-2561, as the city will continue offering zoning and engineering services through her office.

“We’ll keep doing business while we’re reorganizing,” he said, explaining there is no real timeline for the process. “You’ll see some legislation soon toward that end. There will be more to come as we start to unfold a new way we’re going to do business.”

No further information was available at press time.

