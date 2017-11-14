The sights of the holiday season

Posted On Tue. Nov 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times
The sights of the holiday season
City Electrician John Kimble sets up a holiday wreath atop a light post along Main Street Tuesday morning. While he was not able to get all of the decorations up Tuesday, Kimble spent most the day decorating the downtown with wreaths, lights and other holiday decor in preparation for the upcoming parade. The Fostoria Rotary Christmas Parade is slated for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 2, along with other holiday happenings. The downtown lights, including a tree on the Municipal Building lawn, will be lit during the festivities to spread holiday cheer.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Vote for Snow Queen 2017

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Ohio News

Browns Collins on IR

Browns place linebacker Jamie Collins on injured reserve

Posted On14 Nov 2017

Lawsuit seeks to stop work on gas pipeline in Ohio, Michigan

Posted On14 Nov 2017

Ohio transfers sick inmate to death house ahead of execution

Posted On14 Nov 2017
Ohio Terror Sentencing

Judge sentences Ohio terror suspect to 27-year prison term

Posted On08 Nov 2017
Sashi Brown Nov. 6th Press conference

Browns declare failed QB trade sabotage rumors 'wholly untrue'

Posted On07 Nov 2017

Local Sports

Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s OHSAA Regional Finals Division I Region 1 AT BEDFORD BEARCAT STADIUM 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (11-1),
Posted On 14 Nov 2017
Off

Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s OHSAA Regional Finals Division I Region 1 AT BEDFORD BEARCAT STADIUM 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (11-1),
Posted On 13 Nov 2017
Off

Prep Football: Four Lakota players on SBC first team

Four Lakota players earned first-team honors as the Sandusky Bay Conference released its all-conference football teams for the River Division on
Posted On 13 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company