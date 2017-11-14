MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

The sights of the holiday season

City Electrician John Kimble sets up a holiday wreath atop a light post along Main Street Tuesday morning. While he was not able to get all of the decorations up Tuesday, Kimble spent most the day decorating the downtown with wreaths, lights and other holiday decor in preparation for the upcoming parade. The Fostoria Rotary Christmas Parade is slated for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 2, along with other holiday happenings. The downtown lights, including a tree on the Municipal Building lawn, will be lit during the festivities to spread holiday cheer.

