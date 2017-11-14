Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Tuesday:

• An unidentified subject were arrested on warrants at a North Vine Street location.

citations

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a citation for improper lane change following a traffic stop on East Lytle Street.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Officer assisted in jumping a vehicle to get it started on North Countyline Street.

• A Peeler Drive caller reported a female subject with a no trespass order was on the property; stated the subject was there almost every day. Officer was unable to locate.

• A Plaza Drive employee reported a suspicious male subject was walking behind the store with a garbage bag over his shoulder while another male subject ran into the tree line. Officer spoke to subject, advised him of the complaint and told him to stay away from the back of the store.

• A North Countyline Street employee reported the rear door lock was damaged and it appeared someone had attempted to gain entry. Officer noted the lock had been tampered with but entry was not gained.

• Complainant reported his brother was “swinging on” his mother at a South Poplar Street location. Upon callback, he stated his brother was in his bedroom with a knife.

• Caller advised subjects were arguing over property of a decedent.

• Complainant reported a vehicle was swerving in and out of traffic headed into town from Hancock County. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller claimed a subject was placing his leaves into the roadway on North Main Street. Officer didn’t locate any leaves in the road; complaint unfounded.

Monday:

• Caller requested a welfare check on a subject at a West Culbertson Street address as they had not heard from him and were concerned for his safety. Officer was unable to make contact but would try again later.

• Complainant advised of a bike at a Columbus Avenue establishment that had been there all weekend.

• Caller reported a male juvenile was walking down Sandusky Street out of town; stated she spoke with the juvenile who said he didn’t know where he was going. Officer transported the juvenile to his grandmother’s residence.

• Caller reported his ex-fiancée sent him messages stating she was going to kill herself and she had already cut up her hands and arms. Officer took the female for an evaluation.

• A South Poplar Street resident reported a male subject attempted to gain entrance into their home. Officer was unable to locate and advised subject to not wait to call the police.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• EMS was dispatched for a female subject who fell and injured herself in the 700 block of Stinchcomb Drive at 12:27 p.m.

Monday:

• Squad was requested at 4:51 p.m. to the 300 block of West Lytle Street for a lift assist for a female subject with a broken leg who fell.

