Public Record

Fostoria
accidents
Monday:
• Officer reported street signs had been struck, damaged and knocked over at the intersection of West North and North Vine streets and needed to be replaced; noted the driver left had fled the scene.
• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding a private property accident that occurred at 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Countyline Street that damaged his vehicle; advised he did not get the other parties insurance information.
arrests
Monday:
• Officers accompanied U.S. Marshals to a Potter Street address and a male subject was taken into custody. Officer noted two bags of marijuana, a pipe and a bag of unknown pills were confiscated to be destroyed.
thefts
Monday:
• A North Countyline Street employee reported theft; claimed the subject involved continuously steals from the business and it is caught on camera. An investigation is pending.
miscellaneous
Monday:
• Ohio State Highway Patrol requested an officer to assist with traffic control for a semi that jackknifed across Ohio 592 and Township Road 45.
• Officer reported the eastbound green light was out at the intersection of East Lytle and South Poplar streets. A message was left for the street department.
• Complainant reported a suspicious male subject was carrying a black trash bag with articles sticking out of it on West Lytle Street. Officer spoke to subject who stated he was passing through town on his way to Columbus.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding subjects threatening her and making false allegations.
• Caller advised a small dog was running loose on West North Street. Canine was impounded.
• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding identity theft; advised he received information that someone canceled his credit card.
Sunday:
• A Sandusky Street caller stated his father was highly intoxicated and was being very disruptive. All subjects were warned for disorderly conduct and went their separate ways.
• Caller advised two male subjects in a North Town Street house were in a verbal dispute.
• A North Countyline Street employee reported four IDs were left at the business. Officer picked the items up and would attempt to deliver them to their owners.
fire runs
Monday:
• Squad was dispatched for a hypoglycemic and unresponsive subject at 6:40 a.m. in the 20 block of Christopher Drive.
• EMS responded to the 1200 block of U.S. 23 for a lift assist at 8:35 a.m.
• At 8:53 a.m., EMS was requested to the 30 block of Barcelona Drive for a male subject having severe chest pains.
• Squad responded to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue for an ill subject who had a history of heart issues at 10:17 a.m.
• EMS was dispatched at 11:08 a.m. for a male subject having a seizure in the 1000 block of Sandusky Street.
Sunday:
• EMS was requested at 1:36 a.m. for a subject that fell in the 1000 block of Independence Road and had a laceration to her head as well as high blood pressure.

