DAVID SIMONIS / for the Review Times

Carol Shook, (right), and her daughter, Sarah Kummerer take part in First Step’s “Frame Up a Holiday Greeting” craft event Monday evening. The event was part of the Women’s Enrichment Series for 2017, and was hosted by Sherri Kennedy, a stamping enthusiast. Participants created original framed holiday greetings utilizing decorative stamps and other materials.

Comments

comments