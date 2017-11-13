Snow Queen nominees await votes

Three Fostorians were nominated for a chance to be this year’s winter royalty.

Voting for Fostoria’s fifth Snow Queen will open today through Sunday.

Teresa Lee, Sharon Stannard and Diane Lind were selected by other members of the community to represent the city as this year’s Snow Queen.

Lee was a former city council member for more than 20 years and her service to the community continues. Past president of the Fostoria Rail Preservation Society, she was heavily involved in the construction process of the Fostoria Rail Park, helping others understand the importance and potential of rail tourism in the city. She has traveled to many train shows to promote Fostoria’s tourism.

“Teresa continues to be very invovled in the Rail Preservation Society,” her nominator wrote. “Please vote for Teresa Lee to be the 2017 Fostoria Snow Queen.”

Lee is also involved with the Fostoria Community Arts Council and is a past Fostoria Emblem Club officer.

Stannard is a member of the Fostoria City Schools Board of Education and president of Fostoria Woman’s Club. She teaches Bible study at Hope Lutheran Church, is active in Wesley Methodist Church and volunteers with friends.

Five words that describer her, according to her nominator, are: understanding, a hard worker, intelligent, community based and caring.

“There isn’t anybody who works harder for the community than Sharon,” wrote her nominator. “She’s always willing to accept new tasks and take on more responsibility. She will always help anyone who needs it.”

Likewise, Lind is described as Fostoria’s “head cheerleader,” supporting the city she worked for and attending many activities and events.

“She is still very active since her retirement,” her nominator said, explaining she and her husband Ron are always willing to help.

The couple supported the city’s safety services during a recent open house at the fire station and can be seen placing flags along the underpass on Midblock during various holidays. They also participate in the committee that ensures the large flag at Midblock remains in mint condition.

“There are a hundred other good reasons that Diane should have this honor,” her nominator wrote, listing her activeness within her church as another. “She loves her town. I feel she is very deserving of this honor.”

More information about each nominee can be found on the Review Times webpage. To vote, go to www.reviewtimes.com and click the link at the top of the home page titled “Fostoria Snow Queen: Vote Here!”

This is meant to be a fun, informal contest where folks can nominate a Fostoria resident who is well-known in the community, active in local clubs or organizations and is over the age of 60, to represent Fostoria at holiday-themed events in town.

The Snow Queen will ride in the Rotary Holiday Parade along with the Snow Princesses (the Glass Pageant Court).

For voting information, call the mayor’s office at 419-435-8282 or the Review Times at 419-435-6641.

