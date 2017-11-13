Public Record

Fostoria

ARRESTS

Saturday:

• Eric Joe Winland, 39, 461 ½ College Ave., was arrested for domestic violence following a report of a male assaulting his girlfriend and destroying the house at a College Avenue address.

• Danielle Nicole Harrold, 28, no address listed, and Derran Lee Harrold, 30, no address listed, were arrested on warrants out of Wood County at a Natlin Drive address.

citations

Saturday:

• Officer issued a citation for failure to yield at a stop sign following a two-vehicle non-injury accident at West North and North Vine streets at 8:28 a.m.

• Officer issued a citation for misdemeanor theft following a report of a shoplifting incident at an East Lytle Street store.

Friday:

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Spruce Street.

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop at at East Lytle and State streets.

thefts

Sunday:

• Complainant reported her daughter’s bike was stolen from their Cherry Street front porch.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Complainant reported a possible drunk driver heading into town. Officer followed the vehicle and didn’t observe any impaired driving.

• Caller reported he was receiving threatening and harassing text messages about a computer.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a male involved in a domestic dispute on West Axline Street and left; believed to be intoxicated.

• A Van Buren Street complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding loaning his live-in girlfriend his vehicle and she had not returned it.

• Officer checked on an elderly female in her vehicle in a North Countyline Street parking lot.

• Subject came on station with a bike he found. Bicycle was impounded.

• Officer was out with a vehicle on West Fourth Street that appeared to be broken down.

• Complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding the father of her child taking the child from his parents’ house and driving around with the child while intoxicated, refusing to tell the complainant where he is.

Saturday:

• Ohio State Highway Patrol requested assistance at an East Lytle Street location.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Sycamore Street.

• A South Main Street resident reported items that had been stolen from his house were dropped off and he believed he knew who took them.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer check for an enclosed trailer at a North Countyline Street address that was reported stolen in the county. Officer was unable to locate.

• Complainant reported a male was choking another subject at an East Center Street address. Officer noted the male was giving up residency and moving out and the other half went to the hospital with her mother.

• Subject came on station requesting an officer to his South Main Street residence to remove his brother-in-law from his property as he made threats earlier in the day to cause physical harm to him. Subject was not at the residence and hadn’t been; subject wouldn’t tell officer what was going on and was advised not to call if he wasn’t going to be honest.

• A North Countyline Street employee reported a counterfoil $20 bill.

• Complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding people yelling and screaming at a Sandusky Street address. Officer noted the parties were intoxicated.

• Caller stated a vehicle was parked at the cemetery for unknown reasons. No vehicle was there upon arrival.

Friday:

• Caller requested an officer assist her in removing a bat from her Walnut Street home.

• Complainant stated his Wall Street neighbors had their music turned up so loud he couldn’t hear his television in his own home. Officer spoke to a subject working on a vehicle in a garage on Lexington; the music was turned down.

• A semi driver reported he had a load shift near the intersection of South Poplar and East Lytle streets. CERT was requested for traffic control and a tow company was also called to assist.

• Caller requested a welfare check on her mother at a Cherry Street address as she had not been able to contact her.

• Caller reported a suspicious subject in a ski mask walked up to a vehicle near East Culbertson and North Main streets. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate.

fire runs

Sunday:

• Squad was requested for a transport from the 20 block of Christopher Drive for a subject who fell and was complaining of hip pain at 5:21 a.m.

Saturday:

• Squad was dispatched at 12:13 a.m. for a male who turned blue and fell off a bar stool in the 1600 block of North Union Street.

• At 7:37 a.m., EMS was dispatched for a lift assistance in the 500 block of Miller Avenue.

• Squad responded to the 200 block of East Center Street for a female who witnessed an assault and was in distress at 2:41 p.m.

• EMS responded to the 500 block of Miller Avenue at 4:50 p.m. for a female who bumped her head and needed assistance.

Friday:

• EMS was requested for a male having a seizure in the 1200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive at 6:38 p.m.

