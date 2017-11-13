Health insurance open enrollment deadline nears

By SARA ARTHURS

“Obamacare” has not, in fact, been repealed.

Open enrollment for 2018 on the health insurance “marketplace” started Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 15.

Findlay insurance agent Heidi Rupp said her clients are aware of this period, as she’s reached out to them. But she’s heard questions from others about whether the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, still exists.

“So is that still going on?” someone asked her.

Those who receive insurance through their employer, or another source, may have different open enrollment periods. But those who don’t have another source of health insurance can still purchase it on the marketplace.

Rupp noted that open enrollment under the Affordable Care Act only runs through Dec. 15 this year. In years past, the last day was Jan. 31.

People can’t sign up outside of the open enrollment period without a qualifying event, like a marriage or job loss.

“We lost 45 days. … This is the first year it’s ever been moved up,” she said of the deadline.

Other cuts

Shortening the enrollment period is one of several changes made by the Trump administration, which in late August announced a slash in the advertising budget for the 2018 open enrollment period by 90 percent, from $100 million to $10 million.

On Sept. 22, the administration announced plans to shut down the website, healthcare.gov, where people can sign up for insurance from midnight Saturday until noon every Sunday during open enrollment, except Dec. 10, reportedly for maintenance.

“Maintenance outages are regularly scheduled on healthcare.gov every year during open enrollment. This year is no different,” a Department of Health and Human Services official told Kaiser Health News.

But former Obama administration officials said the system was offline for shorter, less frequent periods in the past.

“There is just a really big question as to why this is happening,” Lori Lodes, a former Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services communications director, told Kaiser Health News.

Funding for “navigators” — who provided unbiased insurance advice — was also slashed.

The Ohio Association of Foodbanks, which employed navigators in Ohio, withdrew from the program after it faced a 71 percent cut in funding and multiple new deadlines.

But there are “certified application counselors” — another type of assister — available through Blanchard Valley Health System.

And consumers can sign themselves up at healthcare.gov.

Good news, bad news

As for the plans themselves, Rupp has good news and bad news.

“Rates are lower, for the most part” than last year, she said. But this is because the plans available locally are HMOs, not PPOs like before.

A Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) is a type of health insurance plan that usually limits coverage to care from doctors who work for or contract with the HMO. It generally won’t cover out-of-network care except in an emergency.

A Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) is a type of health plan that contracts with medical providers, such as hospitals and doctors, to create a network of participating providers. You pay less if you use providers that belong to the plan’s network.

While Blanchard Valley Hospital is in the HMO network, many local doctors’ offices might not be. (Rupp said discussions are ongoing, so this could change.)

“This year people are going to have to be careful,” as doctors and hospitals outside of the network will not be covered, said Findlay insurance agent Lee Hitchings.

Hitchings also said the rates for “silver” plans — which is what subsidies are based on — went up quite a bit this year. Because of this, the subsidies themselves are “pretty high” this year.

However, plans will be more expensive for those who are not eligible for a subsidy, he said.

Hitchings said he’s heard from people who assume the subsidy has gone away, which is not true.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced in October it would no longer pay what are known as “cost-sharing reductions,” in which the government reimburses insurance companies for discounts they must offer by law to the lowest-income policyholders.

These discounts, however, are still available to consumers.

And, Hitchings said, the Ohio Department of Insurance had anticipated that the cost-sharing reductions might go away, and had factored that into 2018 insurance rates.

2 insurance providers here

In June, Anthem — the only Obamacare carrier offering insurance on the marketplace in Hancock County for 2017 — announced it would not do so in 2018.

In August, the Ohio Department of Insurance announced that Medical Mutual and Molina were stepping in. All 88 Ohio counties will have at least one insurer on the exchange.

Hitchings said Molina is only offering “silver” plans while Medical Mutual has more options.

Chris Brock, Ohio Department of Insurance assistant director of public affairs, said that statewide, premiums have increased an average of 21 percent across Ohio.

He said costs will vary, depending on many factors. Some people will pay less this year than last year while others will see a “dramatic increase” in premiums, he said.

Brock said consumers needing help “really should talk to an agent locally,” but can also call the Ohio Department of Insurance with questions.

Seventeen companies sold some type of insurance product in Ohio in 2016, but only eight will in 2018.

Counselors, no navigators

Both Rupp and Hitchings expect more demand for their help, with the “navigators” no longer available.

Rupp said it’s a busy time for other types of insurance, so even before the navigator announcement she had decided to hire additional temporary staff.

Hitchings said without the navigators “we’ll probably be busier,” but said his office is ready to handle it.

Pat Beham, director of managed care for Blanchard Valley Health System, said the health system is trying to “fill part of the gap” by having “certified application counselors” available one day a week. Beham said people may also be able to find someone through their primary doctor’s office who can offer them advice when seeking insurance.

A certified application counselor will be at Caughman Health Center, at the Family Center on North Blanchard Street, on Wednesdays through the open enrollment plan. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 419-889-5134.

Increase in coverage

Beham said the health system has seen an increase in insurance coverage through the marketplace and through Medicaid expansion.

From the health system’s perspective, if a person doesn’t have insurance to pay for their care, “that becomes uncompensated care.” And having health insurance means a person will have more access to primary care, as opposed to going to the emergency room.

