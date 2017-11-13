Former Risingsun woman hit by train

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — A former Risingsun woman and daughter of a village council representative was struck and killed Nov. 6 by a Metra train at a crossing in Midlothian, a southwestern suburb of Chicago.

Kelly R. Harris, who was visually impaired, was with her guide dog when she was struck shortly before 6 p.m. at the 147th Street crossing by a Rock Island District train, according to a news report from ABC Channel 7 Eyewitness News of Chicago.

Harris, 54, was walking to a CVS store down the street from her home, a trip she made regularly, the report said.

“She was very familiar with the crossing, very familiar with the tracks,” said her husband Bobby Harris told Channel 7 News. “The only thing I can think of is that she got disoriented or turned around.”

Harris’ black Labrador, named Billy, was transported to Animal Welfare League for emergency care and is recovering.

Metra and Midlothian police are investigating, looking for witnesses and checking train video, the television news report stated.

The Chicago-bound train was pulling into the station on the west track when the engineer observed Harris and the dog close to the edge of the west platform, about 50 feet south of the crossing, Metra spokesman Michael Gillis told the TV news station. The engineer put the train into emergency and sounded the horn, Gillis said, but they passed from his sight so he did not see what happened.

According to the report, the gates, lights and warning bells were operational at the time of the incident, Metra said.

Harris’ mother, Rachel Dissauer, was re-election to her long-time village council seat the next day.

Funeral services were Saturday in Posen, Illinois.

A Celebration of Life service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Paul’s Methodist Church on Union Street in Risingsun.

See Harris’ obituary on this page.

