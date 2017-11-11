Public Record

Fostoria

Friday:

• Officer issued a parking citation following a complaint of a vehicle sitting in the middle of the roadway near North Caples and Sandusky streets. Vehicle was impounded.

• Officer issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop on Sandusky Street.

Thursday:

• Officer issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop on South U.S. 23.

• Officer issued two citations for disorderly conduct following a report of an altercation between adult siblings on Central Avenue after they refused to listen to the officer’s warnings.

• Officer issued a citation for excessive window tint following a traffic stop on Perrysburg Road.

• Officer issued citations for no dog registration and dog running at large following a complaint of a canine attempting to attack another dog and bite a subject on Maple Street.

• Officer issued a citation for a red light violation following a traffic stop at North Main and East North streets. Officer noted a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle; paraphernalia items were confiscated during a search.

thefts

Thursday:

• Complainant reported while his vehicle was parked at a North Countyline Street business over the past week due to immobility, someone broken into it and stole tools, hunting equipment and an LED light bar that was mounted to the exterior of the vehicle.

vandalism

Thursday:

• A Glenwood Avenue complainant reported someone shot her front window with a BB gun.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Caller reported a dog had been howling for quite a while on West North Street. Officer advised the dog was tangled up in wire and bushes; as soon as the canine was untangled it took off running.

• Caller requested a welfare check on his ex at a Beier Drive address. Officer made contact with subject who was fine.

• A Burnham Drive complainant stated a neighbor had a vehicle in the driveway with no plates and another vehicle behind the residence. Subjects were advised of the city ordinance and would take care of it by the end of the day.

• A Columbus Avenue employee requested to speak with an officer regarding fraud within the payroll system. Incident is under investigation.

Thursday:

• A Perrysburg Road caller requested an officer as a subject was being belligerent with an employee who was attempting to pick items up.

• Complainant advised of a juvenile riding his bike down Taft Boulevard with a backpack he stole from the complainant a few days ago. Officer spoke with the juvenile who denied the allegations; asked the mother to check his property and see if he has it.

• Caller stated subjects were attempting to open the windows of a vacant South Poplar Street house. Subjects showed officer a work order to re-key the house.

• Subject came on station requesting an officer for a standby to see if her daughter was at the father’s mother’s house on Myers Avenue as he was supposed to return the child four hours earlier. The child was returned to the mother; officer noted the father was exercising his right to first refusal as the order shows there is a two-hour window; everyone was advised of options.

• A Perry Street employee reported a male subject came into the store requesting four different movies and when she went to get them, he abruptly ran out of the store.

• Caller reported a suspicious vehicle sitting at the railroad tracks near East Fremont and Sandusky streets with a person inside. Officer spoke to the driver who stated they were waiting for a train when they fell asleep; subject didn’t appear to be impaired and was heading home.

fire runs

Friday:

• Squad was dispatched at 12:46 p.m. for a subject having a seizure in the 600 block of James Marie Court.

Thursday:

• EMS was requested for a female subject who fell in the 700 block of Columbus Avenue at 2:30 p.m. and was complaining of pain from her head down her back.

• Fostoria Fire Department responded to a report of an electrical fire in the 400 block of West Lytle Street at 7:10 p.m.

