Multiple injuries in 2-vehicle crash

Posted On Sat. Nov 11th, 2017
BRIAN BOHNERT / for the Review Times
Fostoria and North Baltimore women were injured Friday night in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Hancock County 226 and Township 262, just west of Fostoria. Carol Mcafee, 65, of Fostoria, the driver of one vehicle, and two of her passengers, Amber Swanigan, 25, of North Baltimore, and Carol Fetro, 43, of Fostoria, were taken to Fostoria Community Hospital by Hanco EMS and Fostoria EMS, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported. The sheriff’s office said Karen Conine, 63, of Fostoria, was driving a 2017 GMC Acadia south on Township 262 at 5:55 p.m. when she failed to yield the right of way at the intersection with County Road 226. The GMC was hit by a westbound 2016 Jeep Patriot driven by Mcafee, the sheriff’s office said. Both vehicles then went off the southwest side of the intersection. Conine was cited for failure to yield the right of way, the sheriff’s office said. Assisting at the accident scene were the Washington Township Fire Department, Dick’s Towing and Reinhart Towing.

