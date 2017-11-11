Honoring area veterans

Community members will have the opportunity to come together to honor area veterans today during the city’s annual Veterans Day ceremony.

Hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 440, the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at Fountain Cemetery with a placing of the wreaths around the Dough Boy statue, a prayer, a rifle salute and taps. A similar ceremony will then take place at St. Wendelin Cemetery across the street.

Following both services, the observance will continue at the AmVets Post 69, 155 E. Tiffin St., for a flag retirement ceremony. Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 440 Commander Arnie Sayre said anyone with an old or tattered flag they don’t use anymore can bring it for the ceremony.

Following the flag retirement, a light lunch will be offered at the AmVets Post.

“We would like for everyone to honor the men and women that protect our country and give us our freedoms,” said. “It’s a way of showing respect to them. So we ask, if you can, please come and join us.”

Separately, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 421 will host a free dinner for area veterans at 5 p.m. at its headquarters, 112 W. Tiffin St. All firefighters, police officers and other first responders will also receive a free dinner. Cost for other individuals will be $7.

In the United States, Veterans Day is observed each year on Nov. 11 — the anniversary of the signing of the armistice, which signaled the end of World War I hostilities between the Allied nations and Germany in 1918.

Comments

comments