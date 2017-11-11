Honoring area veterans

Posted On Sat. Nov 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Community members will have the opportunity to come together to honor area veterans today during the city’s annual Veterans Day ceremony.
Hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 440, the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at Fountain Cemetery with a placing of the wreaths around the Dough Boy statue, a prayer, a rifle salute and taps. A similar ceremony will then take place at St. Wendelin Cemetery across the street.
Following both services, the observance will continue at the AmVets Post 69, 155 E. Tiffin St., for a flag retirement ceremony. Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 440 Commander Arnie Sayre said anyone with an old or tattered flag they don’t use anymore can bring it for the ceremony.
Following the flag retirement, a light lunch will be offered at the AmVets Post.
“We would like for everyone to honor the men and women that protect our country and give us our freedoms,” said. “It’s a way of showing respect to them. So we ask, if you can, please come and join us.”
Separately, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 421 will host a free dinner for area veterans at 5 p.m. at its headquarters, 112 W. Tiffin St. All firefighters, police officers and other first responders will also receive a free dinner. Cost for other individuals will be $7.
In the United States, Veterans Day is observed each year on Nov. 11 — the anniversary of the signing of the armistice, which signaled the end of World War I hostilities between the Allied nations and Germany in 1918.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Ohio Terror Sentencing

Judge sentences Ohio terror suspect to 27-year prison term

Posted On08 Nov 2017
Sashi Brown Nov. 6th Press conference

Browns declare failed QB trade sabotage rumors 'wholly untrue'

Posted On07 Nov 2017

Michigan Senate looks to allow concealed guns in schools

Posted On07 Nov 2017
Ohio Voting rolls in Tuesday, Nov. 7th 2017

No early problems logged as Ohioans vote on 2 ballot issues

Posted On07 Nov 2017
Browns Joe Thomas injury

Browns get a Breather during bye week

Posted On01 Nov 2017

Local Sports

Off

Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL OHSAA Regional Semifinals Division I Cin. Colerain 49, Mason 21 Cin. St. Xavier 37, Cin. Sycamore 7 Cle. St. Ignatius 45, Euclid 22
Posted On 11 Nov 2017
Off

Youth sports: Booster basketball set

The Fostoria High School boys basketball team will conduct the Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball program this winter for boys in grades 4-6
Posted On 11 Nov 2017
Off

Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL OHSAA Regional Semifinals ALL GAMES FRIDAY, 7:30 Division I Region 1 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (10-1) vs. 4 Euclid (9-2) at Bedford
Posted On 09 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company