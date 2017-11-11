Christmas ministry gets new drop off location

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

Trinity United Brethren in Christ Church will serve as a drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child this coming week at its new location on West Fremont Street.

An international ministry of Samaritans Purse, Operation Christmas Child encourages people all across the country to pack shoeboxes full of small gifts for children in need all around the world.

Since its formation in 1993, the project has collected and delivered more than 146 million shoeboxes to children in more than 150 countries and territories. These philanthropic efforts are supported year round by volunteers across the United States.

Trinity has been involved with Operation Christmas Child for many years, but this will be the first time the church will serve as a drop-off center.

“It’s a way that we can make a difference in kids’ lives all over the world,” said Pastor Mark Self. “Some of these kids have never gotten a present before, so it makes a difference. It’s not the only way to make a difference in people’s lives, but it is a very tangible way.”

Trinity will collect shoeboxes full of items such as small toys, clothing, hygiene products and crafts during National Collection Week, which runs from this Monday through the following Monday, Nov. 20.

Donors can drop off their Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes at Trinity’s new location, 201 W. Fremont St., at the following times:

• Monday — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Wednesday — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m.

• Thursday — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Friday — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Nov. 18 — 9-11 a.m.

• Nov. 19 — 1-3 p.m.

• Nov. 20 — 9-11 a.m.

A full list of gift suggestions, sorted by both age and gender, can be found online by visiting https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/what-goes-in-my-shoebox-suggestions/.

Last Sunday, Trinity had its first worship service since moving from its previous location at 358 Thomas St. to the current home of First Presbyterian Church on West Fremont Street.

Trinity’s board of trustees entered into a space-sharing agreement with First Presbyterian Church earlier this year after spending the previous few years looking into different options for expansion.

“We were looking for a building that better suited our needs,” said Self. “Something that had a kitchen, a fellowship area, a place with a better location in town and more parking accessibility.”

First Presbyterian agreed to share its facility with Trinity in exchange for a brand new parking lot on the adjacent property. Trinity purchased the dilapidated house next to the church this summer and tore it down to make way for the 28-space lot.

While last Sunday’s service went “better than expected,” Self said the move has been a hard adjustment for some longtime members of the congregation.

“Trinity had been in that building since the 40s, so it’s difficult for some people think about change,” he said.

Despite sharing facility expenses, both churches will continue to operate independently of one another. Trinity meets at 10 a.m. every Sunday for Sunday School classes, followed by worship service at 11 a.m.

Trinity also offers its youth ministry, TeamKID, at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. There is also a separate program on Wednesday nights for teens in grades 7-12.

Transportation is available by calling the church office at 419-435-1330 or emailing Fostoriatrinity@gmail.com.

More information on the church is available at www.fostoriaubchurch.org.

