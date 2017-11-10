United Way closes in on 2017 campaign goal

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

The United Way of Fostoria has reached nearly ¾ of its 2017 campaign goal, closing in on its mission to change lives one at a time.

At the final rally of the reporting season Thursday, officials announced 74 percent of this year’s $195,000 goal has been met, for a total of $144,169.20.

“This is our last reporting rally but that doesn’t mean we’re closing the doors on the campaign. The campaign is still alive and vibrant,” campaign co-chair Mike Foss said. “We’re still very optimistic we’ll hit our goal.”

He said many campaigns within the different divisions are still open and officials are following up with individuals, companies and small businesses who have donated in the past.

“With all of that still out there, we feel good about where we’re at,” he said. “Over the next week or two, we’ll see some movement on that.”

Division IV — small businesses — surpassed its $12,000 goal at 101.7 percent for a total of $12,209.43.

Meanwhile, Division V — individuals — is 4.4 percent shy of reaching its $34,000 goal, with total allocations at $32,500.80.

“It’s good to see the small businesses and individuals in town bringing in what they do,” Foss said. “I’m really proud of all of our divisions.”

Division I jumped to 65.5 percent of its $82,525 goal for a total of $54,062.97.

In Division III, three businesses met or exceeded their individual goals — Corporate One Benefits, First Federal Bank and Reineke Ford Dealership. Their contributions added to the overall division total of $14,321.50 at 64.6 percent of the $22,175 goal.

Within Division II, Charter Steel and the Review Times reported collected monies, increasing the division total to $31,869.50 at 72 percent of its $44,300 goal.

“I feel really good about the progress and the potential we have with this campaign,” Evelyn Marker, executive director, said. “As many of you know, we’ve added three new partner agencies because there’s a need in the community. We want to support a broad base within the community and adding and supporting these agencies helps us do that.”

Also during the rally, representatives from partner agencies spoke about the services they offer to the community.

An official with Boy Scouts updated those in attendance with things going on within the group — from the annual popcorn sale to a Spooktacular event — while an official with Girl Scouts provided a brief overview of recent events and programs as well as numbers — more than 230 girls from the Fostoria area participate in Girl Scouts.

Two of the newest partner agencies — F.A.C.T. and the Fostoria Learning Center — were also represented at the rally, introducing themselves and offering insight into their respective organizations.

Terry Magers, F.A.C.T. board president, said the organization has served all of Seneca County since its founding in 1990. However, because of its partnership with the United Way, F.A.C.T. has added the Wood County portion of Fostoria to their services. (Findlay-based Cancer Patient Services offers help those in Hancock County.)

F.A.C.T. provides gas mileage, medication not covered under insurance, insurance copays and other related expenses for individuals with cancer. They offer up to $5,000 per client.

In 2016, F.A.C.T. paid out $90,975 to about 400 clients. As of Oct. 20, Magers said the organization has paid out $115,278 to clients.

The organization hosts one fundraiser every year — a golf scramble. However, additional monies are collected through fundraisers others host for F.A.C.T., such as an annual Polar Bear Jump, Legacy Bike Ride, Posey Cornhole Tournament, Harvest of Hope and more.

“We’re so fortunate to have many people in Seneca County who are thankful for the services we provide that they raise funds for us,” Magers said, explaining 100 percent of donations are given back to the community.

The Fostoria Learning Center is another new addition to the United Way’s partner agencies this year.

Cyndi Geroski, president of the board of trustees, provided information on the center’s various programs and partnerships, including an electrical pre-apprenticeship.

The eight students enrolled have been offered employment with local electrical contractors when the program ends, according to Geroski.

“It’s a nonprofit organization with a goal to help increase the educational attainment level of Fostoria area residents,” she said of the center.

FLC partners with various industries and schools to offer programs to area residents as well as an opportunity for them to receive a GED.

The building, located at the former Kroger, was donated by Fostorian Bob Watson. FLC received $1 million in donations from local companies as well as $800,000 from the state capital budget.

FLC earns a profit from groups offering programs within the building, such as a lab tech or phlebotomy, as well as from companies who lease meeting rooms in the building.

In the future, Geroski said officials are looking to offer community programs, such as fire safety or tax preparation.

She also requested those who haven’t stopped by to do so and check out the facility.

“We’re glad to see everyone and we’re very thankful for the support (our partner agencies) give the community and the support the community gives us,” Foss said. “We’ve got a good community here and we’re glad to be a part of it.”

All funds raised from the 2017 campaign will be put back into the community for the United Way’s 15 partner agencies: St. Vincent de Paul; Financial Assistance for Cancer (F.A.C.T.); the Fostoria Learning Center; Fostoria Area Habitat for Humanity; Fostoria Senior Citizens Center; Black Swamp Area Council Boy Scouts; the Geary Family YMCA; Girl Scouts of Western Ohio; Camp Fire Northwest Ohio; First Step Healthy Family Resource Center; PatchWorks House; the American Red Cross of Hancock, Fostoria/Seneca and Wyandot counties; Community Hospice Care; SCAT (Seneca County Agency Transportation); and DayBreak SAIDO Learning Center.

The United Way’s Budget & Admissions Committee will meet once all monies are collected to divide them and allocate them to the partner agencies.

An annual awards event will take place in February, recognizing area businesses which either met or surpassed their goals, as well as employee participation.

