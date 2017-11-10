Public Record

Posted On Fri. Nov 10th, 2017
Fostoria
citations
Wednesday:
• Officer issued citations for expired plates and failure to reinstate following a traffic stop at West High and North Main streets.
thefts
Wednesday:
• A North Countyline Street business reported a theft of $150. An investigation is pending.
miscellaneous
Thursday:
• Caller reported damage to sides of the underpass on East Center Street. Officer noted the ground was disrupted but nothing else appeared to be damaged.
• Complainant advised a train was blocking a railroad crossing on Columbus Avenue. Officer noted the train did move but it was still blocking the crossing about 40 minutes later.
• Officer was out with a subject on Stinchcomb Drive; subject was tired and pulled over to take a nap.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on East Fremont Street.
• Caller advised of some sort of assault near Glenwood and Oaklawn avenues.
• Caller requested an officer on South Main Street for an argument.
• Caller reported receiving a scam call from someone claiming to be the IRS wanting $1,000; requested a complaint on file.
• Complainant reported receiving a scam call from someone claiming to be a medical services group; advised it had been going on for six moths.
• A North Main Street caller advised subjects were fighting. Officer warned subjects for disorderly conduct as they were screaming and yelling and a female subject tried to shut the door on the officer.
• Complainant requested an officer for a vehicle in a Findlay Street parking lot. Officer spoke to owner and advised the business management of options.
Wednesday:
• A North Countyline Street employee reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot that had its lights on for a while and then turned them off. As officer pulled into the lot, two vehicles left the area; caller was able to leave the business safely.
• Officer spoke with a Walnut Street resident at a call matched the address; however, the number did not match his and he did not call. Call was unfounded.
• Caller advised of a trailer sitting in the middle of East Clark Street. Officer spoke to owners and the trailer was moved.
• Complainant reported smelling an illegal substance at a Hale Drive address. Officers were unable to make contact as no one would answer the door; spoke to neighbors and advised them of their options.
fire runs
Wednesday:
• Fostoria Fire Department responded to a fire alarm activation in the 700 block of Chesapeake Court at 5:52 p.m.

