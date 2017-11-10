Manufacturer buys $1.2M spec building

Posted On Fri. Nov 10th, 2017
By BRIAN BOHNERT
SENIOR STAFF WRITER

A big investment in Fostoria’s economic future might be pretty close to paying off.
Fostoria Planning Commission on Thursday approved the site plan for an expansion project at the $1.2 million speculative building in the industrial park on U.S. 23.
The Community Improvement Corporation, part of Fostoria Economic Development Corporation, obtained a $1.2 million loan from the city’s Revolving Loan Fund last year to construct a spec building to attract prospective industrial or manufacturing businesses.
It appears that strategy worked.
In an interview with the Review Times Thursday afternoon, Zoning Inspector Sandy Coleman said a company known as FleetOhio Industrial Renovations has purchased the 40,000 square-foot property, as well as another massive plot of land directly adjacent to it on South Corporate Drive.
Coleman said the company plans to build a 3,200 square-foot addition for offices onto the existing building, as well as increase the parking area to accommodate the extra spaces needed for office personnel.
Plans are also in the works to eventually expand the facility outward onto the empty adjacent lot.
“They hope to expand the building onto the other lot within two years,” Coleman said.
The building, located at 615 S. Corporate Drive, was constructed as a shell so any company moving in could customize the facility to fit its needs. In addition to the 40,000 square-foot building, the site is also expandable by another 60,000 square feet.
Fostoria City Council approved the $1.2 million loan to the CIC in April of 2016, and construction began a short time later. Money from the Revolving Loan Fund is intended for projects designed to stimulate job creation and business growth, and enhance the local tax base.
A message left for FEDC President Renee Smith was not returned by press time Thursday.
According to the original site plan on file in Coleman’s office, truck traffic will access the property off West Corporate Drive with office personnel and customers utilizing North Corporate Drive as an entrance.
As of Thursday, there has been no confirmation regarding what exactly FleetOhio Industrial Renovations does, but a site plan application submitted Nov. 3 by CIC board member David Whitta indicates the building will be used as a production facility for automotive parts.
The Seneca County Auditor’s Office website shows both properties are still listed as being owned by the Community Improvement Corporation.

