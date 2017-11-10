MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

FCS honors area veterans for their service

Fostoria City Schools Superintendent Andrew Sprang presents U.S. Navy veteran Sherry Hayfield with a diploma Thursday during a Veteran’s Day Assembly at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School. Hayfield dropped out of Fostoria High School at the age of 16 to enlist in the Navy in 1944. To honor and recognize his service to the country, administrators presented him with his high school diploma. Separately, guest speaker Dennis Smith, a 1966 Fostoria High School graduate and an Army veteran, provided students with history on the various wars America has been involved in as well as his experience being drafted in the Army from 1967-69. Both Hayfield and Smith received red, white and blue wreaths as well as standing ovations.

