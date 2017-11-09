Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Wednesday:

• One subject was taken into custody following a report of a wanted subject inside a West High Street business.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued one citation following a non-injury crash near the intersection of South Poplar and East Tiffin streets.

thefts

Tuesday:

• A South Main Street caller requested an officer for a break-in at a garage. Officer advised someone attempted to gain entry.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Complainant came on station and requested to speak to an officer about being assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.

• The Seneca County Department of Job and Family Services requested an officer investigate a situation at an Oaklawn Avenue location.

• Officers received an anonymous complaint of a wanted subject at a South Union Street location.

• Caller reported malfunctioning railroad signals. Officer advised Norfolk Southern was notified.

• A Taft Boulevard caller reported a domestic disturbance between him and a teenager. Officer advised EMS was requested for the adult male and an investigation was pending.

• Complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding threats made against him.

• A Columbus Avenue caller reported two dogs at large. Officer advised he was unable to locate.

• Complainant reported a male subject riding a dirt bike up and down Spruce Street. Officer advised parents and juveniles were advised not to operate the dirt bike on roadways.

Tuesday:

• Complainant requested a vehicle unlock at a West High Street location.

• Complainant came on station and requested to speak to an officer about her unruly child. Officer advised he spoke with the juvenile and advised the mother of her options.

• A South Main Street caller reported a possible unwanted subject at the location. Officer advised there was no answer at the residence, the windows were blacked out and there was a water notice on the door.

• Complainant came on station and requested to speak to an officer regarding her mother assaulting her. Officer advised he spoke with both parties and the juvenile advised she would be staying with her grandparents for the time being.

• A Wall Street caller requested an officer, advised of telephone harassment. Officer advised the subjects to stay away from each other.

• Complainant requested an officer to a Stinchcomb Drive location for an unruly individual who is mentally challenged. Officer advised he spoke to the subject, who was argumentative.

• A North Union Street caller requested to speak to an officer regarding unwanted people on her property.

• Complainant requested an officer for a vehicle unlock at a Columbus Avenue location.

• A Francis Avenue caller requested to speak to an officer regarding being threatened.

• Complainant requested an officer to a Lynn Street location, advised her son was assaulted by an ex-girlfriend.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• 9-1-1 call at 8:24 a.m., an officer was requested to the 700 block of Woodward Avenue for a female who was unresponsive. Officer advised EMS has the subject.

• 9-1-1 call at 11:13 a.m. for an elderly female having chest pain in the 800 block of Eisenhower Drive.

Tuesday:

• 9-1-1 call at 2:31 p.m., EMS requested to the 300 block of West Crocker Street for a possible gallbladder attack.

• A home health nurse requested an officer and EMS near the intersection of Monticello Drive and Van Buren Street at 4:56 p.m. for a subject who was slumped over inside the residence.

• EMS requested to the 700 block of Stinchcomb Drive at 5:08 p.m. for an elderly male who fell.

• 9-1-1 call at 7:02 p.m., EMS requested to the 100 block of South Countyline Street for a female who was unresponsive.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office stated a female at a Findlay Street location reported she cut her arm pretty badly and needed a squad. Officer advised the emergency room called and advised the female stated she pulled a knife on her husband and she accidentally got cut while they were struggling over the knife. Officer advised he spoke with the male half who advised they were not arguing about anything, they were just playing around. Officer advised the stories matched; there was no malice involved.

Comments

comments