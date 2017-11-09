‘Light Up Fostoria’ applications available

Posted On Thu. Nov 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Applications for the Fostoria Community Arts Council’s “Light Up Fostoria for the Holidays” contest are now available for this year.
Decorate your yard with your festive holiday decorations, enter our contest and share your creativity with everyone. Winners will receive $100 for first place, $25 for second place and $25 for Peoples Choice.
Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Dec. 1. Judging will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 5. Lights should be on at this time.
Entry fee is $10. Make checks payable to FCAC. Entry forms are available at the Fostoria Chamber of Commerce, 125 N. Main St.; The Review Times, 113 E. Center St.; and Payne Brothers Florist, 825 S. Union St.
Guided Bus Tours of selected homes will be available for $2. The tours will begin at the Fostoria Rail Preservation Society Depot on North Street and will take place from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Ohio Terror Sentencing

Judge sentences Ohio terror suspect to 27-year prison term

Posted On08 Nov 2017
Sashi Brown Nov. 6th Press conference

Browns declare failed QB trade sabotage rumors 'wholly untrue'

Posted On07 Nov 2017

Michigan Senate looks to allow concealed guns in schools

Posted On07 Nov 2017
Ohio Voting rolls in Tuesday, Nov. 7th 2017

No early problems logged as Ohioans vote on 2 ballot issues

Posted On07 Nov 2017
Browns Joe Thomas injury

Browns get a Breather during bye week

Posted On01 Nov 2017

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL OHSAA Regional Semifinals ALL GAMES FRIDAY, 7:30 Division I Region 1 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (10-1) vs. 4 Euclid (9-2) at Bedford
Posted On 08 Nov 2017
Off

Prep sports: Van Buren trio sign with D-II schools

A trio of Van Buren athletes signed to play college athletics at the NCAA Division II level on Wednesday. Wednesday was the first day of the NCAA
Posted On 08 Nov 2017
Off

Pro football: Hyde at center of Bills’ turnover spree

    By JOHN WAWROW AP Sports Writer ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Micah Hyde doesn’t have any concerns over how many yards
Posted On 08 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company