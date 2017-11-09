‘Light Up Fostoria’ applications available

Applications for the Fostoria Community Arts Council’s “Light Up Fostoria for the Holidays” contest are now available for this year.

Decorate your yard with your festive holiday decorations, enter our contest and share your creativity with everyone. Winners will receive $100 for first place, $25 for second place and $25 for Peoples Choice.

Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Dec. 1. Judging will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 5. Lights should be on at this time.

Entry fee is $10. Make checks payable to FCAC. Entry forms are available at the Fostoria Chamber of Commerce, 125 N. Main St.; The Review Times, 113 E. Center St.; and Payne Brothers Florist, 825 S. Union St.

Guided Bus Tours of selected homes will be available for $2. The tours will begin at the Fostoria Rail Preservation Society Depot on North Street and will take place from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9.

