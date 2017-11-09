It’s not over ’til it’s over

By BRIAN BOHNERT

There are still 71 provisional ballots from Tuesday’s election yet to be counted in Seneca County, Mayor Eric Keckler said Wednesday.

Voters on Tuesday approved a 6-mill property tax levy that officials have said is critical in providing safety forces to citizens. Unofficial totals show the tax measure passed by just 50 votes with 1,086 in favor and 1,036 opposed.

The levy passed in Seneca and Wood counties, but failed in Hancock County.

During Wednesday night’s Fostoria City Council meeting, the mayor said the Seneca County Board of Elections still has 71 provisional votes to count and the office is also accepting any absentee ballots stamped with Nov. 6 as the date.

Those votes, he said, are eligible to be counted up to 10 days after the election.

The board of elections will be certifying election results during an open meeting Nov. 21.

With a lot riding on the passage of the levy, including the future of Fostoria’s police and fire departments, the mayor said he was going to refrain from discussing future plans until after all votes are counted.

“Any questions we might get concerning what our next moves will be, I’m definitely going to wait until after the certification of the election,” Keckler said.

Unless provisional and absentee votes sway the results of the election dramatically, the administration has said it plans to use funds from the levy to add to its police and fire rosters.

The levy is expected to generate nearly $3.5 million to the general fund by 2022 and is a key component of the city’s plan to get out of fiscal emergency.

Fostoria was placed in fiscal emergency status by State Auditor Dave Yost on May 25, 2016.

Separately, council heard a first reading of an ordinance authorizing Safety Service Director Deb Hellman to develop a more efficient process for citizens to obtain a handicapped parking pass in town.

“It was deemed unnecessary that legislation be drawn up in the form of an ordinance and acted on by council every time a request for a handicapped parking space was requested,” said At-large Councilman Greg Cassidy.

Currently, handicapped parking permits are issued on a case-by-case basis and must be voted on by city council every time a citizen files an application.

According to this ordinance, Hellman would be empowered to create and revise regulations to distribute, retain and revoke handicapped parking spaces within city rights-of-way.

“From the application for the permit all the way through the enforcement, we’re going to clean that up quite a bit,” Cassidy said.

In other business:

• Council heard a first reading of a contract between the city and Fostoria City Schools regarding the funding of two school resource officers.

Per the two-year agreement, the school district pays the city a lump sum payment of $100,214 by Nov. 30 of each year for the full-time services of Fostoria police officers Adam Nelson and Justin Kiser.

If approved, the contract will be effective until Aug. 19, 2019.

• A first reading was also heard of an ordinance permitting the city to participate in the state’s Cooperative Purchasing Program, amending all prior inconsistent ordinances and resolutions.

Ohio’s Cooperative Purchasing Act, effective since March 6, 1986, provides opportunities for municipalities to participate in state contracts for the purchase of “supplies, services, equipment and certain materials.”

• A proposed agreement between the city and Internet provider Amplex Electric, Inc. remained tabled Wednesday. It has been tabled since Oct. 17.

• City Auditor Steve Garner delivered his payroll/overtime report through today — the city’s most recent pay period.

According to the report, Fostoria Police Division has accrued $229,734.12 in overtime so far this year while Fostoria Fire Division has garnered $121,241.27 in overtime.

• All city offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day, which is Saturday.

• The city’s annual Veterans Day event will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fountain Cemetery and it will be hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Post 440.

• There will be a ribbon cutting/open house for Hi Scores Bar Arcade and Grill, 224 N. Main St., at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 15.

Fostoria Finance Committee will kick off the next slate of city meetings at 5:45 p.m. Nov. 21, immediately followed by the 6 p.m. meeting of Fostoria City Council.

All meetings are open to the public and take place in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

