Bloomdale hosting parade to honor veterans

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Bloomdale will commemorate Veterans Day with a parade through the heart of the village this Saturday, ending with a dedication to local veterans.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, traveling north from the railroad park on Main Street to Vine Street where a new veteran’s memorial will be unveiled.

A Bloomdale native, Kathy Kirian has organized the village’s first Veteran’s Day Celebration.

“My hearts into it,” she said, explaining she has military family. “After seeing how dilapidated the original (memorial) is, I knew something had to be done and it needed to be done soon. A new memorial is something Bloomdale’s needed for a long time.”

The former memorial sits in front of the community building with a flagpole behind it; however, Kirian said it’s shown its age and is falling apart.

Made of wood and vinyl, the new 4-foot by 8-foot memorial is expected to withstand the weather. As a tribute to those who served the country, the memorial contains the names of veterans who live or lived in Bloomdale or who graduated from Bloomdale High School. Names from the previous memorial, which was a 3-foot by 3-foot sign made of wood, were added as well as more names Kirian found through research.

The memorial sits in the center of a concrete pentagon-shaped pad on Vine Street in the village. At the five points of the pad are flags of the five military branches — Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.

Two benches also rest on the pad, facing the memorial and flags. Kirian said everything from the pad to the flags to the benches to the landscaping to the memorial were donated from area businesses and families.

“There were a lot of donations put into this project,” she said. “It’s really nice and it’s really nice for our veterans.”

A tarp covering the memorial will be removed Saturday at the conclusion of the parade. Bloomdale Mayor Stephen Schafer will dedicate the new veteran’s memorial.

John Nemcik will provide the welcome as well as a veteran prayer.

Veterans Walter Householder, Vaughn “Jake” Feasel and Max Flaugher will raise the flag while Elmwood High School’s band will play the Star Spangled Banner. Taps will be played by Colleen Kreais.

The United States Marine Corps is going to lead the parade, which will also feature the Elmwood Local Schools band and any area veterans who wish to walk or ride in military vehicles.

All veterans are encouraged to join in the parade. Transportation will be provided.

Anyone interested in participating in the parade are asked to meet at the park at 12:30 p.m.

Community members along the parade route are encouraged to wave flags or bring a flag to leave for their loved ones.

Kirian said she hopes the parade and memorial show veterans the community’s appreciation for their service and dedication.

“One veteran told me he hadn’t been in a parade since he was in the Army and he’s in his 80s,” she said. “They deserve this. They deserve to have a celebration.”

Cookies and coffee may be enjoyed following the dedication.

Kiran said Saturday’s event is mainly about the dedication of the new memorial. She doesn’t plan to host any future parades or Veteran’s Day celebrations and leaves those plans up to village administrators.

