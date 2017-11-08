Seneca County mental health, Commission on Aging levies pass

Seneca County voters approved two countywide levies in Tuesday’s general election.

Unofficial vote totals show a 10-year, 0.7-mill levy for the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties passed 7,416 (63 percent) to 4,393.

The Seneca County Commission on Aging’s renewal of 0.3 mill for five years also passed handily by an unofficial count of 9,067 (77 percent) to 2,769.

The mental health tax will provide for the operation of community addiction services, community mental health services, maintenance and operation of alcohol and drug addiction facilities and mental health facilities in Seneca County.

The levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 property about $24.50 annually.

Due to a legal technicality, the ballot language tagged the levy as an “additional” one, even though the current levy will be canceled.

Seneca County Commission on Aging’s renewal levy is for providing and maintaining senior citizen services and facilities. Those services include meals, transportation and chore services.

The 0.3-mill levy costs the owner of a $100,000 property approximately $10.50 annually.

Bettsville

Bettsville voters approved a four-year, 3-mill tax for fire protection and a five-year, 0.4-mill renewal levy for the village library.

Unofficial vote totals show 158 voted for the fire protection tax and 44 voted against it, while the library renewal levy passed by 283 to 66, unofficially.

The renewal tax for fire protection will cost the owner of a $100,000 home approximately $105.

Bettsville Public Library’s renewal for current expenses will cost the owner of a $100,000 home approximately $14 annually.

State issues

Here’s how Seneca County voted on the two state issues:

Issue 1, expanding the rights of crime victims: 9,824 for, 2,028 against.

Issue 2, attempting to reduce prescription drug prices: 1,944 for, 9,870 against.

With 99 percent of Ohio precincts reporting at presstime, Issue 1 passed by an unofficial count of 1,887,799 (83 percent) to 397,698.

Issue 2 unofficially failed statewide by 1,808,643 (79 percent) to 472,437, according to poll results listed on the secretary of state’s website.

