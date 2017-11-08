MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Public Record

Posted On Wed. Nov 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria
ARRESTS
Friday
• Rogelio Esquivel, 36, 862 Seneca Ave., was arrested for violating a civil protection order.
THEFTS
Saturday
• Caller reported a motorcycle stolen from the parking lot of an East Lytle Street business. Officer advised a stolen vehicle report was taken.
• Employee of an East Lytle Street location reported a male subject tried to take money from her counter while she was in the bathroom; advised he took off and ran toward a different business. Officer advised he would be on the lookout.
• An Eastern Avenue caller advised someone broke into her unlocked vehicles and things were taken. Officer advised nothing was taken.
• Complainant requested an officer to an Eastern Avenue location for a vehicle that was broken into.
• Complainant reported her vehicles were ransacked overnight but nothing was taken.
MISCELLANEOUS
Saturday
• An East Center Street caller reported a domestic disturbance. Officer advised the subject fled prior to his arrival, but charges are pending.
• Caller reported a loud noise complaint at a Perrysburg Road location. Officer advised assistance was rendered.
• Caller requested a welfare check at a West Fremont Street location for a female. Officer advised he was enroute to the hospital with the subject.
Friday
• A West North Street caller requested to speak to an officer.
• Security for an East North Street location reported a commercial breaking and entering at the location. Officer advised all was secured.
• A Summit Street caller reported someone was banging on her windows; she thought it was high school kids. Officer advised the complainant gave a name of a student; advised he would get a hold of the school resource officer to take care of it.
• Complainant reported a domestic disturbance at a North Main Street location.
• Officer advised he was out at the hospital with a subject who possibly overdosed.
• Complainant came on station and reported her ex’s girlfriend was harassing her at work via telephone.
• A representative of a South U.S. 23 business requested an officer remove a disorderly patron. Officer advised the subject left prior to his arrival.
• Complainant reported a suspicious vehicle near a Lynn Street location. Officer advised the vehicle went out of town and he did not see anything unusual.
FIRE RUNS
Saturday
• Alarm company advised of a medical alarm at a location in the 1200 block of Stoner Road at 7:42 a.m. EMS was dispatched.
• Complainant requested EMS to the 1300 block of Walnut Street for an elderly female having a seizure.
• 9-1-1 call at 12:39 p.m., EMS requested to the 1500 block of North Countyline Street for a woman who thought her blood pressure was high and that she might have diabetes.
Friday
• Complainant requested EMS to the 100 block of Taft Boulevard at 5:04 p.m. for a female who took a bunch of sleeping pills and was highly intoxicated.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Sashi Brown Nov. 6th Press conference

Browns declare failed QB trade sabotage rumors 'wholly untrue'

Posted On07 Nov 2017

Michigan Senate looks to allow concealed guns in schools

Posted On07 Nov 2017
Ohio Voting rolls in Tuesday, Nov. 7th 2017

No early problems logged as Ohioans vote on 2 ballot issues

Posted On07 Nov 2017
Browns Joe Thomas injury

Browns get a Breather during bye week

Posted On01 Nov 2017
DeShone Kizer Browns starting QB again

Browns-QB Roulette, Kizer to start

Posted On25 Oct 2017

Local Sports

Off

Tuesday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL OHSAA Regional Semifinals ALL GAMES FRIDAY, 7:30 Division I Region 1 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (10-1) vs. 4 Euclid (9-2) at Bedford
Posted On 06 Nov 2017
Off

Prep volleyball: NR’s Gillig named first-team all-Ohio

New Riegel senior Brianna Gillig earned first-team honors in Division IV as the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association released its
Posted On 06 Nov 2017
Off

Monday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL OHSAA Regional Semifinals ALL GAMES FRIDAY, 7:30 Division I Region 1 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (10-1) vs. 4 Euclid (9-2) at Bedford
Posted On 05 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company