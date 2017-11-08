Public Record

Fostoria

ARRESTS

Friday

• Rogelio Esquivel, 36, 862 Seneca Ave., was arrested for violating a civil protection order.

THEFTS

Saturday

• Caller reported a motorcycle stolen from the parking lot of an East Lytle Street business. Officer advised a stolen vehicle report was taken.

• Employee of an East Lytle Street location reported a male subject tried to take money from her counter while she was in the bathroom; advised he took off and ran toward a different business. Officer advised he would be on the lookout.

• An Eastern Avenue caller advised someone broke into her unlocked vehicles and things were taken. Officer advised nothing was taken.

• Complainant requested an officer to an Eastern Avenue location for a vehicle that was broken into.

• Complainant reported her vehicles were ransacked overnight but nothing was taken.

MISCELLANEOUS

Saturday

• An East Center Street caller reported a domestic disturbance. Officer advised the subject fled prior to his arrival, but charges are pending.

• Caller reported a loud noise complaint at a Perrysburg Road location. Officer advised assistance was rendered.

• Caller requested a welfare check at a West Fremont Street location for a female. Officer advised he was enroute to the hospital with the subject.

Friday

• A West North Street caller requested to speak to an officer.

• Security for an East North Street location reported a commercial breaking and entering at the location. Officer advised all was secured.

• A Summit Street caller reported someone was banging on her windows; she thought it was high school kids. Officer advised the complainant gave a name of a student; advised he would get a hold of the school resource officer to take care of it.

• Complainant reported a domestic disturbance at a North Main Street location.

• Officer advised he was out at the hospital with a subject who possibly overdosed.

• Complainant came on station and reported her ex’s girlfriend was harassing her at work via telephone.

• A representative of a South U.S. 23 business requested an officer remove a disorderly patron. Officer advised the subject left prior to his arrival.

• Complainant reported a suspicious vehicle near a Lynn Street location. Officer advised the vehicle went out of town and he did not see anything unusual.

FIRE RUNS

Saturday

• Alarm company advised of a medical alarm at a location in the 1200 block of Stoner Road at 7:42 a.m. EMS was dispatched.

• Complainant requested EMS to the 1300 block of Walnut Street for an elderly female having a seizure.

• 9-1-1 call at 12:39 p.m., EMS requested to the 1500 block of North Countyline Street for a woman who thought her blood pressure was high and that she might have diabetes.

Friday

• Complainant requested EMS to the 100 block of Taft Boulevard at 5:04 p.m. for a female who took a bunch of sleeping pills and was highly intoxicated.

