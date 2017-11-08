Public Record
Fostoria
ARRESTS
Friday
• Rogelio Esquivel, 36, 862 Seneca Ave., was arrested for violating a civil protection order.
THEFTS
Saturday
• Caller reported a motorcycle stolen from the parking lot of an East Lytle Street business. Officer advised a stolen vehicle report was taken.
• Employee of an East Lytle Street location reported a male subject tried to take money from her counter while she was in the bathroom; advised he took off and ran toward a different business. Officer advised he would be on the lookout.
• An Eastern Avenue caller advised someone broke into her unlocked vehicles and things were taken. Officer advised nothing was taken.
• Complainant requested an officer to an Eastern Avenue location for a vehicle that was broken into.
• Complainant reported her vehicles were ransacked overnight but nothing was taken.
MISCELLANEOUS
Saturday
• An East Center Street caller reported a domestic disturbance. Officer advised the subject fled prior to his arrival, but charges are pending.
• Caller reported a loud noise complaint at a Perrysburg Road location. Officer advised assistance was rendered.
• Caller requested a welfare check at a West Fremont Street location for a female. Officer advised he was enroute to the hospital with the subject.
Friday
• A West North Street caller requested to speak to an officer.
• Security for an East North Street location reported a commercial breaking and entering at the location. Officer advised all was secured.
• A Summit Street caller reported someone was banging on her windows; she thought it was high school kids. Officer advised the complainant gave a name of a student; advised he would get a hold of the school resource officer to take care of it.
• Complainant reported a domestic disturbance at a North Main Street location.
• Officer advised he was out at the hospital with a subject who possibly overdosed.
• Complainant came on station and reported her ex’s girlfriend was harassing her at work via telephone.
• A representative of a South U.S. 23 business requested an officer remove a disorderly patron. Officer advised the subject left prior to his arrival.
• Complainant reported a suspicious vehicle near a Lynn Street location. Officer advised the vehicle went out of town and he did not see anything unusual.
FIRE RUNS
Saturday
• Alarm company advised of a medical alarm at a location in the 1200 block of Stoner Road at 7:42 a.m. EMS was dispatched.
• Complainant requested EMS to the 1300 block of Walnut Street for an elderly female having a seizure.
• 9-1-1 call at 12:39 p.m., EMS requested to the 1500 block of North Countyline Street for a woman who thought her blood pressure was high and that she might have diabetes.
Friday
• Complainant requested EMS to the 100 block of Taft Boulevard at 5:04 p.m. for a female who took a bunch of sleeping pills and was highly intoxicated.