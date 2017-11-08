MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Grine, Kauffman, Stannard elected to Fostoria BOE

Posted On Wed. Nov 8th, 2017
Fostoria City Schools Board of Education will welcome a new face come January.
Heidi Kauffman was the second-highest voter-getter garnering 1,099 in Tuesday’s general election for one of three seats.
Returning to the board of education will be Patrick Grine (1,292) and Sharon Stannard (1,088).
Incumbent Anthony Thompson fell short in Tuesday’s election, garnering 903 votes.
All vote totals are unofficial pending certification by Seneca, Hancock and Wood County boards of election.
Grine, the top vote-getter for the four-year term beginning in January, raked in 841 votes in Seneca County; 386 in Hancock County; and 65 in Wood County.
Kauffman, in her first attempt at a Fostoria BOE seat, garnered 736 votes in Seneca County; 311 in Hancock County; and 52 in Wood County.
Stannard received 705 votes in Seneca County; 336 votes in Hancock County; and 47 in Wood County.
A lifetime resident of Fostoria, Grine was the fourth generation — and his children mark the fifth generation — to attend and graduate from Fostoria City Schools.
Grine is the chemistry department lab manager and instructor at the University of Findlay.
Kauffman works part-time at Kohl’s Distribution Center while attending Ashland University to obtain her Master of Business Administration.
A board member since January 2010, Stannard has served the district for 30 years as a sixth-grade teacher, a principal at the former Field School, assistant superintendent and superintendent for nine years before retiring.
The three elected board members will join board President Dr. Thomas Guernsey and board member Tom Grine.

