Fostoria police probe aggravated robbery

Law enforcement is investigating a report of an aggravated robbery that occurred Sunday night on Summit Street.

According to Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno, officers responded to a report of a subject robbed at gunpoint at 324 Summit St. around 8:34 p.m.

The victim stated two males brandished a gun and made threats, stealing money and another personal item from the residence, before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Loreno was unable to identify the item or provide further descriptions pending the investigation.

The victim was not injured as a result of the robbery, according to Loreno; however, after attempting to chase after the vehicle, the subject was evaluated and transported by Fostoria Fire Department’s EMS squad to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

No further information was available as officers are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Fostoria Police Department at 419-435-8573.

