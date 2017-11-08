Fostoria levy passes

By BRIAN BOHNERT

It was a back-and-forth struggle all night between Fostoria’s three counties.

But in the end, the fate of the city’s safety forces came down to just 50 votes.

A highly debated 6-mill property tax levy narrowly passed Tuesday night with 51 percent of the overall vote. The vote total was 1,086 in favor of the levy and 1,036 opposed. All vote totals are unofficial, pending provisional ballots and certification by Seneca, Hancock and Wood County boards of election.

The tax measure passed in Seneca and Wood counties, but failed in Hancock County.

“I had a feeling it was going to be about 50/50,” Mayor Eric Keckler said Tuesday night. “We had a lot of faith that people support what we’re trying to get accomplished here and, turns out, the election results were not much more than 50/50. I guess we have some things to prove over the next several years.”

In Seneca County, the levy passed with 663 voting in favor (51 percent) and 629 voting against. In Wood County’s one precinct, voters approved the levy with 109 for (60 percent) and 72 opposed.

Voters in Hancock County rejected the levy with 314 for (48 percent) and 335 against.

The levy is expected to generate nearly $3.5 million to the general fund by 2022 and is a key component of the city’s five-year plan to get out of fiscal emergency.

Fostoria was placed in fiscal emergency by State Auditor Dave Yost on May 25, 2016 due to a deficit in the general fund.

Approval of the levy means the administration can avoid making substantial cuts to the city’s safety forces. Levy failure would have resulted in the layoff of four police officers, two firefighters and two police clerks.

“This was big for the community and what we were going to look like over the next five years or so, especially the next three years,” said Keckler. “This was one that could have had a pretty big effect on what the safety forces would look like moving forward.”

Instead, the city can now make plans to hire three additional firefighters to expand Fostoria Fire Division’s roster from 15 to 18.

A three-year SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant recently awarded to the city would fund 75 percent of the wages and benefits of those firefighters for two years, decreasing to 25 percent in the third year.

“This allows us even more of an opportunity to use that money to further get out of fiscal emergency,” said Keckler.

Police Chief Keith Loreno has said he plans to replace a couple of the positions he’s lost through either attrition or retirement.

According to the city’s recovery plan, the hiring of any police officers or firefighters has always been contingent on the passage of the tax increase.

For the owner of a $100,000 home, the five-year operational levy will tack an additional $210 onto annual property tax bills. The owner of a $75,000 house can expect to pay an extra $157 per year.

Collections will begin in 2018 and continue through 2022.

“We want to thank the people who supported the levy,” said the mayor. “We’re going to work hard to keep the safety forces where folks expect them to be. For the people who didn’t support it, we’re going to work hard to prove to them this is going to be money well spent.”

