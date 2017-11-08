Dillon, Lake return to council

Two longtime members of Fostoria City Council successfully defended their seats against a pair of newcomers Tuesday night.

Paula Dillon, who has represented the residents of Ward 1 since 2010, defeated Jonathon Puffenberger, chairman of the Seneca County Democratic Executive Committee, by claiming nearly 63 percent of the total vote between Seneca and Wood counties.

In Seneca County, Dillon received 337 votes while Puffenberger received 203 votes.

In Wood County, 26 people voted for Dillon and 13 cast their ballots for Puffenberger.

Dillon has been an active member of the community for many years, previously serving as a Fostoria Cash Mob board member, a volunteer at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and a trustee with the United Auto Works local 533.

The incumbent said the city’s economic recovery will remain her top focus as she will spend her next term working to strengthen the local workforce and enact strong policies for small municipalities.

The race for council’s 4th Ward was significantly tighter than the 1st Ward contest.

Tom Lake, incumbent of 14 years, fended off longtime Fostorian Michael Spencer by earning 51 percent of the overall vote.

Lake received a total of 181 votes Tuesday night, while Spencer received 172 votes.

Council’s longest-serving active member, Lake began his first term in 2003.

He previously served on the city’s law and ordinance committee for eight years and the airport committee for a decade. He is currently an active member of the public affairs committee.

