MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Hansom Fuller (center), 9, and Dakota Smith (right), 10, race to catch a football thrown by Fostoria police Officer Cory Brian Monday afternoon. While out patrolling the streets, Brian was approached by Fuller and Toni Hernandez-Hill (not pictured), 11, who asked him if he would be interested in playing with them. Smith arrived later with a second football.

