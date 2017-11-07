Students focus on giving back

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

In a time of Thanksgiving, Fostoria Junior/Senior High School students are reaching out to community members to say ‘thanks’ and give back.

Students in Thom Loomis’ ACHIEVE Course Leadership II have organized the school’s first ever Community Service Day.

Scheduled for Nov. 17, students in grades 9-12 will venture out into the city to give back to community members who have supported them and the district over the years, completing service activities such as raking leaves, cleaning out flower beds, moving boxes and cleaning windows.

“Our main goal is to give back to the community for everything they’ve done for us,” senior Kasey Finsel, project manager, said. “They come to our games, they support Fostoria City Schools and that doesn’t go unnoticed.”

In groups of 12 with a teacher chaperone, students will visit the homes of community members who have requested the youth’s help on a project between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The group has collaborated with the district’s transportation department, which will take kids to and from the locations within the school district.

Loomis said the group is targeting more senior citizens or individuals who cannot complete these tasks on their own due to physical limitations.

Information was left on windshields during the last home football game and can also be found on the school’s Facebook page.

About eight community members have reached out to the group as of Monday, according to Loomis. But with more than 100 students participating, more service projects are needed.

Loomis said students will not be permitted to climb ladders or use any type of power tools during their service projects for safety reasons. Basic outside projects such as raking and bagging leaves will be accepted.

At each residence, a sign will be left to publicize the day and the work the students completed in their efforts to give back. The signs are being donated by Design Graphics Group Inc. out of Bradner.

“We get a bad rap but we’re all good people “¦ the community still stands behind us,” senior Trae Anderson, head of public relations, said.

“We want to show we’re willing to work and give back to the community,” Finsel added. “We’re proud to say we’re from Fostoria and we want to instill and create that mindset in others if they don’t already have it.”

To request students to complete a project at your residence or for more information, call the high school at 419-436-4110 or email FHSServiceDay@gmail.com.

All requests are asked to be submitted by Monday so officials have the opportunity to take a look at the property and determine how many students will be needed to complete the project in an efficient and timely manner.

The group is also looking for donations of items such as biodegradable leaf bags or funds to purchase such items to be used during Community Service Day.

“I would say that’s our biggest challenge,” Loomis said. “They’ve reached out to businesses for donations of any sort to help.”

Students will receive a sack lunch before they begin their excursions and will return to the school for a piece of pizza and a drink.

Students who don’t want to participate or who may be physically unable to participate can still give back to the community by donating a non-perishable food item. Collected items will be given to local food pantries.

Donations should be brought into the school on Nov. 17 and will serve as a “ticket” to an afternoon movie in the Performing Arts Center.

Students who choose not to participate in either event will be in study hall with staff supervision.

“Our biggest thing was including everyone,” Anderson said. “The kids interacting in the community and the city coming together — that’s the first step.”

Finsel said the group of students are setting the foundation for the Community Service Day in hopes it will continue to expand for other students to offer it in years to come.

“Any small act of kindness, they’re going to cherish,” he said of Fostoria residents. “They’ve shown their devotion to us and now we have to show our devotion to the community of Fostoria.”

