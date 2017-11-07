Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Sunday:

• Officer located the scene of a traffic crash at Boston and Columbus avenues.

• Caller reported her South Main Street neighbor’s vehicle was struck twice by a vehicle that fled the scene at 5:11 a.m. Officer was unable to locate the suspect vehicle and the struck vehicle was not on scene.

arrests

Saturday:

• Officer had a subject in custody for public intoxication and criminal trespassing on East Fremont Street following a report of a highly intoxicated male subjects attempting to get into a residence.

citations

Sunday:

• Officer issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead near Columbus Avenue and Nichols Street.

Saturday:

• Officer issued citations for driving under suspension and assured clear distance ahead following a report of a non-injury accident at West Lytle Street and Midblock at 3:03 p.m.

• Officer issued a citation for expired plates following a traffic stop at West Fourth and Findlay streets.

thefts

Monday:

• Complainant reported his debit card was stolen and used in town; advised he had an idea of who stole it as they knew his pin.

Sunday:

• Complainant advised her daughter had a girlfriend spend the night at their North Main Street home and when she ran to the store, the girl left; reported her niece’s iPod was also missing. Officer was able to recover the item from an East North Street address but it was broken; mother of suspect agreed to pay for it.

• A West High Street employee reported juveniles stole a drink from the store and fled; would get officers a copy of the video footage.

• Complainant reported someone went through her unlocked vehicle on Eastern Avenue over night and stole her wallet and book bag.

Saturday:

• A Cherry Street complainant reported someone got into his vehicle and stole a digital camera and lens as well as $60.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Caller reported subjects were smoking inside a vehicle on North Cadwallader Street and it seems suspicious.

• Subject flagged down an officer as he located a small dog running loose near North Main and East North streets. Canine was impounded.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West High Street.

• Seneca County Juvenile Court requested an officer make contact with subjects at a North Main Street address and have them call the court. Officer was unable to make contact.

• Subject brought a purse on station with credit cards and a driver’s license inside that she located on North Union Street. Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was to make contact with the owner.

• Caller advised he located a wallet at a West High Street business. Item was returned to owner.

• Ohio State Highway Patrol requested an officer back them up on a traffic stop at Columbus Avenue and East Crocker Street.

Sunday:

• Caller reported suspicious female subjects going door-to-door on Spruce Street. Officer spoke to subjects who were looking at house numbers as they were looking for a specific residence.

• Complainant reported a domestic dispute on McDougal Street. Officer noted all family members were refusing to cooperate and a suspect fled the scene.

• A North Vine Street resident reported someone had just exited his garage. Officer was unable to locate the subject; nothing appeared to be missing from the garage.

• Caller advised of an open door on West North Street. Officer secured the door as best he could.

• Caller reported a domestic situation at a North Union Street location. Officer advised it wasn’t an altercation and the male half didn’t go inside the house and had since left.

• Complainant requested her daughter be removed from the Summit Street residence as she was throwing things and disrupting the household. Both subjects left and were advised to not come back.

• Complainant reported a building door was open at West Sixth and South Wood streets. Officer noted the doors were nailed shut and no doors were open. Another caller stated they heard from the first complainant that officers didn’t get out to check. Officers returned and noticed the garage door was open and it appeared to have been blown open by the wind; no damage to the property.

• An Eastern Avenue complainant reported a dog attacked her dog and possibly killed it. Canines were quarantined and the dog warden would make a home visit.

• Caller stated someone put a book bag in her husband’s truck over night on Woodward Avenue and went through her backyard; requested extra patrol. The bag was returned to its owner.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock near West North and North Union streets.

• Subjects requested an officer standby while she grab belongings from a Starr Avenue residence.

• Officers assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol as a tree was in the middle of the roadway near North Countyline Street and Stearns Road.

Saturday:

• Caller requested a welfare check on his daughter as he was supposed to pick her up for visitation on Beier Drive but his ex did not answer the door. Officer was unable to make contact.

• Caller complained as the neighbor’s dog was running around on Spruce Street; stated the dog ran after another canine and broke through a fence previously. Officer advised the owner he would be cited if the dog gets out again.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a subject at a Sandusky Street address. Subject was detained and taken to the hospital.

• Findlay Police Department requested a welfare check on a subject at a South Wood Street address. Officer noted the subject no longer lives there.

• Subject claimed while he was at a Nichols Street location, someone hit his car. Officer noted it was a false accident report; the vehicle had significant front-end damage and mud caked to the car. An investigation is pending.

fire runs

Monday:

• EMS responded to the 300 block of West Lytle Street at 7:52 a.m. for a subject who overdosed.

• At 10:27 a.m., EMS responded to a Kansas address for a carbon monoxide detector activation.

• Squad was dispatched at 1:19 p.m. for a full code and transport to the hospital from the 700 block of Columbus Avenue.

Sunday:

• Squad was requested to the 400 block of North Countyline Street at 7:03 p.m.

