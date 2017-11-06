Storms rip through area

By KATHRYNE RUBRIGHT

for the review times

A thunderstorm with strong straight-line winds which rolled through Findlay Sunday afternoon damaged several buildings and residences on the city’s north side.

A shelter was set up at 50 North for those affected by the storm, and Findlay City Schools will be closed today so damage there can be inspected.

“We’ve had a significant amount of damage on the north side of Findlay — businesses, homes and utilities,” Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik said.

Highland Estates, a mobile home park near Melrose and Crystal avenues, was evacuated due to several gas leaks, according to Mihalik.

Around 4 p.m., the city “received several calls of significant damage on the north side of Findlay,” and at 4:09 p.m. the city received a call about an unconfirmed tornado touchdown at Highland Estates, according to a news release issued by the city at 6 p.m.

This prompted the activation of tornado sirens in the city.

However, the National Weather Service received no reports of tornadoes touching down in Findlay from trained spotters.

No injuries were reported, but buildings including Ralphie’s Sports Eatery on West Trenton Avenue and GER Mongolian Grill, near the Trenton Avenue Walmart, were damaged.

Winds tore the front off Ralphie’s Sports Eatery, and windows were blown out at GER Mongolian Grill.

Additional damage was reported at a mobile home park on West Trenton Avenue, where several mobile homes were damaged or destroyed; near Tall Timbers on Bright Road, where at least one trailer was thrown by winds; at an apartment complex on the north end of Findlay; near Crystal and Melrose avenues; and near Arcadia.

Uprooted trees blocked West Foulke Avenue between Main and Morey. One tree fell across a power line. Trees were also damaged along Broad Avenue.

Emergency crews, the city’s Public Works Department and the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency are coordinating a response to the damage.

An assessment will be done today to determine the extent of the damage and what resources are needed in response, Mihalik said.

She asked that people not drive around the damaged areas, as “that is complicating things for our first responders.”

At Findlay High School, windows were blown out in the interior courtyard, said Findlay Superintendent Ed Kurt, and the roof was damaged.

Trees also came down in the high school courtyard, with one crushing a greenhouse, he said.

The auxiliary gym roof “didn’t seem real stable,” so it will be inspected today, Kurt said. He added that heating and cooling units on the roof were picked up and damaged during the storm.

The district will “use (today) to make sure everything’s safe and get everything safe,” Kurt said.

He said four or five poles at the baseball field came down, with one hitting Millstream Career Center and stripping bricks off the wall.

The bleachers at the field “were just picked up and slammed down,” Kurt said.

At 9 p.m. Sunday, about 2,600 customers in the Findlay-Hancock County area were still without power. According to AEP Ohio’s outage map, 2,439 customers were affected in the Findlay area as of 9 p.m., and power was expected to be restored by 3 p.m. today.

Some traffic lights were out, including the signal at the intersection of Trenton Avenue and Main Street.

Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative reported that 167 customers were without power Sunday night in the southern part of Hancock County.

Smaller outages were reported in Fostoria. In the Tiffin area, 1,860 customers were without power Sunday night, AEP said.

According to a news release from Seneca County Public Information Officer Dean Henry, the Seneca County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) entered a Level 1 activation immediately following the severe thunderstorm warning and tornado watch just before 3 p.m.

Area fire departments reported power lines and poles down on Ohio 587; a barn blown down on Ohio 635 and debris scattered on Township Road 109; residential structure damage on North Township Road 87; and barn roof damage on North Township Road 101.

Little to no damage was reported from Fostoria, Bettsville, Kansas or Old Fort.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported other storm damage was reported throughout the county. In Arcadia, power was out to a portion of the village.

“A lot of trees are down,” Arcadia Mayor Matt Tesnow said Sunday evening as storm damage was being assessed.

The Washington Township Fire Department was responding to power lines downed in the village. Siding was torn off Kathy’s Korner Restaurant, according to the mayor.

