Public Record

Fostoria
thefts
Thursday:
• A Francis Avenue caller reported someone took her television and video game console. Officer advised the subject made threats and has been violence in the past. The subject was able to provide the items inside of the apartment, and the complainant left for the night.
miscellaneous
Thursday:
• A deputy with Wood County requested officer check an area for a vehicle driven by a subject who was said to have a cell phone belonging to someone else. Officer advised he knocked on the door of a Beier Drive location but there was no answer.
• Caller reported a subject was involved in an altercation at a bus stop with another mom on College Avenue. Officer advised both subjects to stay away from each other.
• Complainant reported a dog was hit by a car and the complainant was at the owner’s home to advised but there was no answer at the door. Officer advised the owners took the dog to get treated.
Wednesday:
• Fresno Police Department in California requested officers look out for a missing person from California who was supposedly living within Fostoria. Officer advised the person was located and found to be alive and well.
• Officer requested to do a standby at a Beier Drive location.
• Complainant requested a vehicle unlock at a North Countyline Street location. Officer advised assistance was rendered.
• Caller reported being worried about a friend of hers who was threatening suicide at a Peeler Drive location. Officer advised everything was fine, the subject was with family.
• An anonymous caller provided a tip regarding a wanted subject en route to the city. Officer advised he was unable to locate but would be on the lookout.
• Caller requested to speak to an officer regarding a custody dispute.
• Caller reported a vehicle at an East Lytle Street business with no functioning tail lights and would like the officer to make the driver aware. Officer advised he was unable to locate.
fire runs
Thursday:
• Caller requested EMS to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue at 4:34 a.m. for the transport of a resident with torn abdominal stitches.
Wednesday:
• Wood County requested an ambulance at 6:46 p.m. for a female with a skin infection who feels ill in the 1100 block of Carrie Lane.

