Polling places

Posted On Mon. Nov 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Where to vote in Fostoria

Seneca County
Precinct 1-A: Uaw Local 533,1675 N. Union St.
Precinct 1-B, 3-A: Church of Nazarene, 339 Sandusky St.
Precinct 3-B: Geary Family Ymca, 154 W. Center St.
Precinct 4-A: Fostoria Fire Dept., 233 W. South St.
Precinct 4-B: Good Shepherd Home, 725 Columbus Ave.
Wood County
Stacy’s Place, 625 Plaza Drive
Hancock County
North and South: Wesley United Methodist Church, 1200 Van Buren St.
Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Voters casting their ballot in-person Tuesday needs to bring proper identification.
According to the Secretary of State’s website, the forms of identification include:
An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state identification card with present or former address so long as the voter’s present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct;
A military identification;
A photo identification that was issued by the United States government or the Ohio, that contains the voter’s name and current address and that has an expiration date that has not passed;
An original or copy of a current utility bill with the voter’s name and present address;
An original or copy of a current bank statement with the voter’s name and present address;
An original or copy of a current government check with the voter’s name and present address;
An original or copy of a current paycheck with the voter’s name and present address; or
An original or copy of a current other government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that shows the voter’s name and present address.
For utility bills, bank statements, government checks, paychecks and other government documents, “current” is defined as within the last 12 months.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Browns Joe Thomas injury

Browns get a Breather during bye week

Posted On01 Nov 2017
DeShone Kizer Browns starting QB again

Browns-QB Roulette, Kizer to start

Posted On25 Oct 2017
Myles Garrett Browns DE

Browns rookie DE Myles Garrett enters concussion protocol

Posted On25 Oct 2017

Tiffin: Falling drywall kills 8-year-old girl searching for kittens 

Posted On24 Oct 2017

Driver fatally hits her 5-year-old son after school drop-off 

Posted On24 Oct 2017

Local Sports

Off

Monday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL OHSAA Regional Semifinals ALL GAMES FRIDAY, 7:30 Division I Region 1 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (10-1) vs. 4 Euclid (9-2) at Bedford
Posted On 05 Nov 2017
Off

Cross country: Something to build on

By JAMIE BAKER sPORTS EDITOR LURAY — Lakota’s Reilly Cozette and Dylan Moes learned plenty in their debut at the OHSAA state cross
Posted On 05 Nov 2017
Off

Saturday’s Scoreobard

Prep Football OHSAA Playoffs Division I Regional Quarterfinals Centerville 35, Hilliard Darby 0 Cin. Colerain 45, Cin. Moeller 0 Cin. St. Xavier
Posted On 03 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company