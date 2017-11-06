Polling places

Where to vote in Fostoria

Seneca County

Precinct 1-A: Uaw Local 533,1675 N. Union St.

Precinct 1-B, 3-A: Church of Nazarene, 339 Sandusky St.

Precinct 3-B: Geary Family Ymca, 154 W. Center St.

Precinct 4-A: Fostoria Fire Dept., 233 W. South St.

Precinct 4-B: Good Shepherd Home, 725 Columbus Ave.

Wood County

Stacy’s Place, 625 Plaza Drive

Hancock County

North and South: Wesley United Methodist Church, 1200 Van Buren St.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Voters casting their ballot in-person Tuesday needs to bring proper identification.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, the forms of identification include:

An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state identification card with present or former address so long as the voter’s present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct;

A military identification;

A photo identification that was issued by the United States government or the Ohio, that contains the voter’s name and current address and that has an expiration date that has not passed;

An original or copy of a current utility bill with the voter’s name and present address;

An original or copy of a current bank statement with the voter’s name and present address;

An original or copy of a current government check with the voter’s name and present address;

An original or copy of a current paycheck with the voter’s name and present address; or

An original or copy of a current other government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that shows the voter’s name and present address.

For utility bills, bank statements, government checks, paychecks and other government documents, “current” is defined as within the last 12 months.

Comments

comments