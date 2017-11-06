Candidates, issues dot local ballots

When polls open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, most area voters will be deciding the status of their taxes, who will lead their communities and who will sit on their school boards. Polls close at 7:30 p.m.

FOSTORIA

6-mill levy

Fostoria voters will be deciding the fate of a 6-mill levy for current expenses to keep safety forces at their current levels. The owner of a $75,000 home could expect an additional $157 to be tacked on to their property taxes each year for five years. Collections would begin in 2018 and continue through 2022.

City council

Voters in the first and fourth wards will be picking a city council representative in those contested races.

In the first ward, incumbent Paula Dillon will be trying to hold onto her seat against challenger Jonathon Puffenberger.

In the fourth ward, Michael Spencer will be trying to unseat incumbent Tom Lake.

Board of Education

Four people are vying for three seats on Fostoria City Schools Board of Education. Challenger Heidi Kauffman is hoping to unseat one of three incumbents seeking re-election to the four-year terms — Patrick Grine, Sharon Stannard and Anthony Thompson.

SENECA COUNTY

Residents living in Seneca County will see two county-wide issues on their ballots Tuesday.

Mental Health and Recovery Services

Mental Health and Recovery Services will be asking voters to approve a .7-mill, 10-year levy for the operation of community addiction services providers and mental health providers as well as for the upkeep of alcohol and drug addiction facilities. If passed, the homeowner of a $100,000 property would pay approximately $24.50 annually.

Due to a legal technicality, the ballot language will tag this levy as an “additional” one, even though the current .8-mill levy will be canceled at the end of the year.

Seneca County Commission on Aging

Seneca County Commission on Aging has placed a renewal levy on Tuesday’s ballot for providing and maintainng senior citizen services and/or facilities. If passed the .3-mill levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 property approximately $10.50 annually.Agency officials have stated the renewal levy will not raise property taxes and will not cost homeowners anything additional.

Elsewhere in Seneca County

Elsewhere in Seneca County, Bettsville voters will be asked to approve a four-year, .3-mill tax for fire protection and .4 mills for Bettsville Public Library’s current expenses.

The fire protection levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home approximatrely $105. Collection would begin in 2018 to be paid in 2019. The library levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home approximatrely $14 annually for five years. Collection would begin in 2017 to be paid in 2018.

Contested Races

Hopewell-Loudon BOE

Hopewell-Loudon Local School District voters will be deciding between six candidates for three seats on the school’s Board of Education.

Board President Rick Breidenbach and Linda Depinet are not seeking re-election. Justin Wyman replaced former board president Deb DeVlugt-Myers, who resigned as a board member because she was moving out of the school district. That seat expires Dec. 31, along with the seats held by Breidenbach and Depinet.

Wyman, Tiffin, will join five other candidates vying for a one of the three four-year board terms. Those candidates are Adam Alt; Jill Beidelschies; Michael Kuyken Jr.; Richard Osterwalder; and Cynthia Suter.

Jackson Township Trustee

Incumbents Richard Findley, 7800 N. CR 5, and Stephen Naderer, 6250 N. CR 3, will be vying to hold on to their seats while Dottie Colbert, 11139 W. TR 172, seeks to unseat one of them for a four-year term.

Loudon Township Trustee

Andrew Brose, 308 N. Ohio 587, will seek to unseat incumbent Jason Painter, 10277 W. CR 60, or incumbent Kevin Reinhart, 144 S. Ohio 587, for a four-year trustee term.

Bettsville

Four village council seats are up for election in this village of approximately 600 people.

Incumbents Scott Harrison, William Klaiss Jr., Robert Toy Jr. and Stan Poe are seeking reelection to their seats while challengers Linda Davis, Daniel Kracher, Gilberto Rojas Jr. and Tammy Waugaman hope to unseat them for a four-year term.

HANCOCK COUNTY

Hancock County voters will be deciding an increase on the sales and use tax to ¼ percent to generate funds for the county jail and constructing a new county office building. Issue 4 would generate $3.5 million per year for 20 years.

Voters will also see Issue 3, also an increase on the sales and use tax to ¼ percent for flood control. The issue has been pulled from voting, although it will still appear on the ballot. Votes cast on the issue will not be counted.

Contested Races

Residents of Hancock County’s Blanchard and Cass townships will decide races for township trustee seats on Nov. 7. In each township, three candidates are running for two open seats.

In Blanchard Township, incumbent Bruce D. Arnold, Mount Cory, will compete with Robert D. Burner, Findlay, and Evan M. Jackson, Findlay, for two available seats.

In Cass Township, incumbent Jerry L. Wolford, Findlay, will compete with Matthew J. Mathias, Arcadia, and Jason P. Rinker, Findlay, for two open seats.

WOOD COUNTY

Wood County Human Services

Wood County Human Services is seeking a 10-year, 1.3 mill renewal levy to support local services for children and seniors.

The levy will generate $3.7 million annually. A person with a home appraised at $100,000 pays $45 a year.

Bradner

Bradner voters have three additional tax issues on their ballot. The levies are for parks and recreation, as well as two fire levies.

The parks and recreation levy is a renewal of 2 mills and will cost the owner of a $100,000 home approximately $70.

This is a five-year levy commencing in 2018, to be due in 2019.

A 1-mill replacement fire levy for purchasing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances and buildings and for the payment of permanent, part-time or volunteer fireman is also on Bradner’s ballot.

The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home approximately $35 annually, commencing in 2018, first due in calendar year 2019.

A second fire replacement levy for 3 mills will also go before Bradner voters.

According to the ballot, funds from the levy will be used to purchase and maintain fire apparatus, appliances and buildings as the above levy.

But this levy also includes water supply and materials as well as maintaining fire alarm telegraph or to purchase ambulance or emergency medical services. It also includes payment of firefighters whether they be permanent, part-time or volunteer firefighters.

If approved, the levy would commence in 2018 and would be first due in 2019.

Risingsun

Risingsun voters will be deciding a renewal of 6.3 mills for current village expenses.

If approved, the five-year levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home approximately $ 220.

The tax would commence this year and would be first due next year.

West Millgrove

West Millgrove voters will also see a renewal levy for current village expenses.

This levy is for 5 mills and will cost the owner of a $100,000 home approximately $175 annually.

The five-year tax would begin this year and would be first due next year.

Contested Races

Elmwood BOE

Three people are in the hunt for two seats on the Elmwood school board, according to the Wood County Board of Elections.

They are Kristen L. Endicott, Wayne; incumbent Brian S. King, Wayne; and Matthew Reynolds, Cygnet.

Risingsun

Five people will be vying for four seats on Risingsun Village Council.

Incumbents Rachel M. Dissauer and Linda Krotzer are seeking re-election to their seats while Larry D. Below, Daniel Connor and Earl W. Morse also seek a place on council.

Council members Megan A. Conrad and Phillip W. Walters are not seeking re-election.

Bradner

Incumbents Shawn J. Hall, Lori Johnston and Ronald B. Roth will be seeking re-election to their village council seats while Tammy L. Kreais, Christopher Lahman and Joshua S. Leber each seek one of the four-year term seats.

Board of Trustees of Public Affairs Incumbent Rhonda M. Conley will be seeking re-election to her post while Gregory W. Warden seeks to unseat her for the four-year term.

Bloom Township

Incumbents Michael Dean Barnhisel, Cygnet, and Terry Hummel, Bloomdale, will be seeking re-election as trustees for Bloom Township while Steven Rose, North Baltimore, hopes to unseat one of the incumbents for a four-year term.

Portage Township

Incumbent Rodney Rhoden, Cygnet, is seeking re-election to his post as township trustee while David Lee Housholder is not.

In the hunt for one of the two four-year terms are Shawn W. Davies, Bowling Green; Brian R. Endicott, Wayne; Mike Rose, Cygnet; and Donald L. Zeigler, Wayne.

Comments

comments