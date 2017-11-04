Two hurt in three-vehicle crash

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times
Two hurt in three-vehicle crash
First responders work the scene of a three-vehicle injury accident in the 100 block of West Center Street Friday afternoon. According to Fostoria Police Department, Paul Restemyer, 55 of Fostoria, was traveling eastbound on West Center Street when he lost control of the Dodge Dakota he was driving due to a possible medical condition and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle on the south side of the roadway. The collision pushed the parked car — a Dodge Caliber owned by Brenda Bullock, 73 of Fostoria — into a pole as well as a Chevrolet Impala driven by Norman Lott, 28 of Toledo, who was attempting to park on the south side of the road. Restemyer and Lott were transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital via Fostoria Fire Department’s EMS squads with non-life threatening injuries. A citation to Restemyer for failure to control is pending further investigation.

