Public Record

Posted On Sat. Nov 4th, 2017
Fostoria
accidents
Friday:
• Caller reported a non-injury crash in the 100 block of East Center Street at 9:53 a.m.
arrests
Thursday:
• Jose Munoz III was arrested on a warrant at a North Main Street location.
citations
Thursday:
• Officer issued citations for no bike light and riding on the wrong side of the roadway following a report of a subject riding a bike who was hit by a car near Crocker Lane and East South Street at 8:15 p.m. Subject was transported to the hospital.
miscellaneous
Friday:
• Hospital personnel requested an officer as a male subject was being belligerent and not listening to staff.
• Complainant stated her ex’s mother texted her stating he was banging on the door of a Perrysburg Road address trying to get inside where he was not welcome. Officer spoke to subject who was there to talk with his mom but was on his way.
• Caller advised of a subject riding a moped with no tail lights on East Center Street. Officer located subject and noticed the brake lights worked but the tail lights were going out; followed the subject home and advised her not to ride in the dark.
• A North Main Street employer requested an officer for an employee who was found to have drugs on them. Subject was escorted off the property as a small bag of marijuana was located in their locker.
Thursday:
• A North Countyline Street landlord advised they located marijuana at the location. Officer noted three trash bags full of items were confiscated.
• Complainant reported her daughter was riding her bike on North Countyline Street when she was run off the road by a vehicle headed southbound.
• Caller requested an officer as a female juvenile was hitting her mother at an East North Street location. Parties were separated and the mother requested unruly charges be filed.
• Wood Count Sheriff’s Office requested an officer look for a subject at a North Main Street address who was involved in a disturbance in the county. Officer located subject who was being cooperative.
• Caller reported two subjects were fighting on West Tiffin Street. Officer noted a bike was returned to the owner and the suspects fled prior to his arrival.
• Officer responded to a 911 hang up call on South Wood Street. Occupants advised a subject was dropped off and was causing problems but was told to leave when he started chasing the vehicle that dropped him off.
• A Park Avenue employee advised of a suspicious vehicle driving around the area and in the parking lot. Officer spoke to subject who was a new driver and was practicing.
fire runs
Friday:
• EMS responded to the 300 block of Columbus Avenue for a female subject having chest pains at 1:42 a.m.
• At 3:11 a.m., EMS responded to the 1500 block of North Countyline Street for a possible overdose. Officers collected evidence from the scene while a squad transported the subject to the hospital.
Thursday:
• EMS was requested to the 100 block of West Fourth Street at 10:20 p.m. for a female subject who passed out.
• Squad was dispatched at 11:54 p.m. for a male subject who fell and broke his ankle in the 300 block of South Main Street.

