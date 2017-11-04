Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Friday:

• Caller reported a non-injury crash in the 100 block of East Center Street at 9:53 a.m.

arrests

Thursday:

• Jose Munoz III was arrested on a warrant at a North Main Street location.

citations

Thursday:

• Officer issued citations for no bike light and riding on the wrong side of the roadway following a report of a subject riding a bike who was hit by a car near Crocker Lane and East South Street at 8:15 p.m. Subject was transported to the hospital.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Hospital personnel requested an officer as a male subject was being belligerent and not listening to staff.

• Complainant stated her ex’s mother texted her stating he was banging on the door of a Perrysburg Road address trying to get inside where he was not welcome. Officer spoke to subject who was there to talk with his mom but was on his way.

• Caller advised of a subject riding a moped with no tail lights on East Center Street. Officer located subject and noticed the brake lights worked but the tail lights were going out; followed the subject home and advised her not to ride in the dark.

• A North Main Street employer requested an officer for an employee who was found to have drugs on them. Subject was escorted off the property as a small bag of marijuana was located in their locker.

Thursday:

• A North Countyline Street landlord advised they located marijuana at the location. Officer noted three trash bags full of items were confiscated.

• Complainant reported her daughter was riding her bike on North Countyline Street when she was run off the road by a vehicle headed southbound.

• Caller requested an officer as a female juvenile was hitting her mother at an East North Street location. Parties were separated and the mother requested unruly charges be filed.

• Wood Count Sheriff’s Office requested an officer look for a subject at a North Main Street address who was involved in a disturbance in the county. Officer located subject who was being cooperative.

• Caller reported two subjects were fighting on West Tiffin Street. Officer noted a bike was returned to the owner and the suspects fled prior to his arrival.

• Officer responded to a 911 hang up call on South Wood Street. Occupants advised a subject was dropped off and was causing problems but was told to leave when he started chasing the vehicle that dropped him off.

• A Park Avenue employee advised of a suspicious vehicle driving around the area and in the parking lot. Officer spoke to subject who was a new driver and was practicing.

fire runs

Friday:

• EMS responded to the 300 block of Columbus Avenue for a female subject having chest pains at 1:42 a.m.

• At 3:11 a.m., EMS responded to the 1500 block of North Countyline Street for a possible overdose. Officers collected evidence from the scene while a squad transported the subject to the hospital.

Thursday:

• EMS was requested to the 100 block of West Fourth Street at 10:20 p.m. for a female subject who passed out.

• Squad was dispatched at 11:54 p.m. for a male subject who fell and broke his ankle in the 300 block of South Main Street.

