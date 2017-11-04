Harvesting hope in Seneca County

By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

If it’s true you reap what you sow, then Barb Vogel is harvesting a lot of good karma.

Barb, the owner of Rock Run Bulk Foods, Tiffin, is about to host the 13th year of Harvest of Hope.

The one-day fundraiser for FACT (financial assistance for cancer treatment) offers a delicious meal, a live auction, silent auctions, door prizes, raffles, a 50-50 drawing, a bake sale, a prayer chain for those battling cancer and a prayer chain in memory of those who have succumbed to the disease.

“It’s an opportunity for families to come together. It’s a day of good things going on but also a time for the community to support those battling cancer,” Barb said.

And no one knows better than Barb the community support needed to fight that battle.

In September 2004, Barb’s son was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Dean Vogel Jr. was diagnosed as having an inoperable cancerous tumor wrapped around his aorta. The following five months became a regimen of chemotherapy and radiation treatments for the then-34-year-old man.

During that time, people wanted to do a benefit for her son to help offset some of the staggering expenses that accompany the disease.

“But he was reluctant to do that so my daughter came up with Hands of Love,” she said. “People would trace their hands and then write messages on them to my son.”

Those hands of love were then assembled and given to her son Dean.

“These truly are the Hands Of People Everywhere,” Dean states on the Harvest of Hope website.

In February 2005, the Vogels anxiously awaited the doctor’s report as to the effectiveness of the treatments.

“They said they couldn’t explain it but the tumor was miraculously gone,” Barb said, adding her son has been in remission ever since.

“God was driving home a message to us and we needed to listen,” she said.

Grateful for the community support and the assistance he received from FACT, Dean wanted to find a way to give back the goodwill he had been afforded.

In November 2005, Harvest of Hope was put on as a cancer benefit in which all proceeds would be donated to the local nonprofit that assists Seneca County residents battling cancer.

“He wanted to give back to FACT for all they did for him so we hosted this event and wrote a check for $1,200,” Barb recalls. “Family and friends said this was a lot of fun so let’s do it again and now, 13 years later, Harvest of Hope has raised more than $80,000 for FACT.”

On the heels of the successful fundraiser that drew 300 people to the inaugural event, the Vogels’ reprieve from cancer came to a halt.

In February 2006, Barb’s husband, Dean Vogel Sr., was diagnosed with colon cancer. He had surgery and spent a month recovering in the hospital.

Two years later, following Harvest of Hope 2008, a malignant melanoma was discovered on her husband’s back. Again, he had surgery and received reports the cancer had not advanced into the lymph nodes, Barb said.

In February 2010, the family was told cancer had metastasized throughout his chest cavity, bones and liver. He died 23 days later.

And now, Harvest of Hope continues in his memory.

The 13th annual event is Sunday at Meadowbrook Ballroom in Bascom. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for the 3½-hour benefit.

The meal includes all-you-can-eat homemade hobo stew and chicken noodle soup made in kettles along with sandwiches, sides and desserts. Cost of the meal is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under. Tickets are available in advance, at Rock Run or at the door.

“We’d really like to push it over the top and raise enough this year to bring our total to $90,000,” Barb said. “But I wouldn’t be disappointed if we raised more.”

She said the community and business support has been wonderful. So much so, over the past three years, Harvest of Hope has fed more than 700 people each year.

“It’s hard to get through the walk of cancer and we truly are harvesting hope for the next year.”

Comments

comments