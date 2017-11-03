BRIAN BOHNERT / the Review Times

SW students prepare to go ‘Into the Woods’

St. Wendelin Catholic School fifth grader Carlos Rodriguez (left) and eight grader Clementina Ortiz perform a song as the Baker and the Baker’s Wife, respectively, during a class rehearsal for the upcoming musical “Into the Woods Jr.” Thursday afternoon. The St. Wendelin Children’s Theatre will host two performances of “Into the Woods Jr.” this weekend, at 7 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets are still available. A dinner theater will take place Saturday prior to the show, with dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

