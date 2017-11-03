Getting into the shopping spirit

Posted On Fri. Nov 3rd, 2017
BRIAN BOHNERT / the Review Times
Getting into the shopping spirit
Bev Lang (left) shows Norma Simonis a wooden snowman decoration crafted by the Men’s Workshop at Good Shepherd Home Thursday afternoon during the care facility’s annual bazaar. Lang said the members of the Men’s Workshop created the decorations, as well as smaller wooden snowmen and letter holders, which were for sale during the bazaar. All proceeds from the sale of those handmade, holiday-themed items will go toward the Men’s Workshop.

