Campaign exceeds 50 percent of goal

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

The United Way of Fostoria’s 2017 campaign has already eclipsed 50 percent of its overall goal, a little more than a month after the effort began.

During the third rally of the season, officials said $103,045 — about 52 percent of the $195,000 goal — has been raised thus far with a number of agencies still yet to report.

Thursday’s report was more than $42,000 higher than what was announced at last week’s rally.

“We’re pleased so far to be at 52 percent of our goal,” said campaign co-chair Mike Foss. “… We look forward to seeing what kind of results we can get for next week.”

Division V has raised the most thus far with $26,940 — 79.2 percent of its $34,000 goal.

Division IV has surpassed 50 percent of its $12,000 goal with $6,712 garnered, and Division III has reached 46 percent of its goal with $10,232.50 raised for the campaign.

Division I has also hit 50 percent of its 2017 campaign goal with $41,325 raised out of $82,525.

While the representative of Division II only reported $18,064 of its $44,300 goal so far, most of the agencies involved have yet to report what they’ve garnered.

“We appreciate everybody’s generosity,” said Foss. “Fostoria’s always been a very generous town, in a lot of regards, not just United Way. But we certainly are appreciative of all the help we’ve gotten over the years.”

During Thursday’s rally, community partners’ representatives from Fostoria Area Habitat for Humanity, Community Hospice Care, the Geary Family YMCA and St. Vincent de Paul spoke a bit about the services they offer to the community.

Larry Nester, president of Fostoria Area Habitat for Humanity, provided a brief update on the local nonprofit’s current and future projects, and touched on a budding relationship with an organization dedicated to removing blighted homes from the community.

Since its formation in 1990, Fostoria Area Habitat for Humanity has completed more than 20 builds and rehabs in the community. Nester said the organization recently acquired two adjacent properties at Buckley and Jackson streets with plans to utilize the land for another new build.

“We’re going to start some work yet this year,” Nester said.

Additionally, he said five families are currently in queue with the first one close to being “ready to go.”

“To have five in queue is outstanding because it is somewhat of a struggle to get people to come forward,” he said.

Habitat has also been working with its newest partner, the Seneca County Land Bank, to potentially claim blighted homes in Fostoria for more new builds or rehabs.

“We’ve got 18 days here to submit a list (to the land bank),” he said Thursday. “We have a short list right now but our board is going to review it and then we’re going to try to work out a schedule for those projects over the foreseeable future.”

Nester called the Seneca County Land Bank a “very important part of refreshing Fostoria” and said Habitat for Humanity is excited by the possibilities of the partnership.

Two representatives of St. Vincent de Paul were also in attendance and highlighted some of the work it does to fight the local war on poverty.

All resources come from donations and the agency’s workforce is entirely made up of volunteers who spend six hours a day, two days a week giving their time to help the cause.

So far this year, St. Vincent de Paul has helped 108 homeless clients with food or shelter, and provided 251 area families get ahead on their utility bills.

Between January and September, St. Vincent de Paul issued 492 gas vouchers worth approximately $10,000 in total. Those vouchers have gone a long way to help people get to work, make it to medical appointments and even attend court hearings.

All funds raised from the campaign will be put back into the community for the United Way’s 15 partner agencies: St. Vincent de Paul; Financial Assistance for Cancer (F.A.C.T.); the Fostoria Learning Center; Fostoria Area Habitat for Humanity; Fostoria Senior Citizens Center; Black Swamp Area Council Boy Scouts; the Geary Family YMCA; Girl Scouts of Western Ohio; Camp Fire Northwest Ohio; First Step Healthy Family Resource Center; PatchWorks House; the American Red Cross of Hancock, Fostoria/Seneca and Wyandot counties; Community Hospice Care; SCAT (Seneca County Agency Transportation); and DayBreak SAIDO Learning Center.

The campaign cabinet includes co-chairs Mike Foss and his wife, Wendy; Mandi Ball and Tom Borer, Division I co-chairs; Sandy Hatfield and Tim Tiell, Division II co-chairs; Robin Bates, Division III chair; Matt Green, Divisions IV and V chair; Frank Kinn, leadership chair; and Scott Scherf, publicity chair.

The next campaign rally is slated for noon Nov. 9 at the Geary Family YMCA Annex.

All pledge forms and contributions must be submitted by Nov. 15.

An annual awards event will take place in February, recognizing area businesses which either met or surpassed their goals, as well as employee participation.

For more information, contact the United Way office at 419-435-4484, visit http://www.unitedwayoffostoria.org/ or visit the United Way of Fostoria’s Facebook page.

Comments

comments